No interim bail for Rahul Mamkootathil in second rape case

A sessions court in Kerala on Saturday (December 6) declined to grant interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a second rape case registered against him.

The MLA's lawyer, Sasthamangalam Ajithkumar, said the sessions court called for a report from the police and listed Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea for hearing on December 8.

He also said no interim protection from arrest was granted by the court as there was no provision for it under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Sexual harassment cases

Mamkootathil has been accused of raping a woman and forcing her to undergo an abortion. On November 28, Thiruvananthapuram police booked him under various sections of the BNSS after a survivor approached the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, with her grievances.

Mamkootathil went into hiding after a case was filed against him. Within a week, on December 3, another survivor from Bengaluru also lodged a complaint against him.

On December 6, the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest in the first case. Keeping this in mind, less than an hour later, Mamkootathil sought anticipatory bail in the sessions court in the second case.

He also moved an application seeking that the police should not proceed with his arrest in view of the High Court order. The High Court directed that the MLA should not be arrested during the pendency of his anticipatory bail plea before it and listed the matter for hearing on December 15.

Expelled MLA

It is to be noted that a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had, on Thursday, rejected his plea for anticipatory bail in the first case of rape and forced abortion registered against him last week, forcing Mamkootathil to move the High Court for the relief.

He was expelled from the Congress on December 4 after his anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the sessions court. He has been at large ever since the first survivor lodged a complaint. Allegations against Mamkootathil have become a centre of political debate in the ongoing local body election campaigns in the state.

