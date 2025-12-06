    • The Federal
    Rahul Mamkootathil
    Advocate S Rajeev, appearing for the expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, confirmed the order. File photo

    Kerala HC gives interim protection from arrest to Rahul Mamkootathil, hearing on Dec 15

    Justice K Babu said the court will hear Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and till then he should not be arrested

    6 Dec 2025 11:00 AM IST
    The Kerala High Court on Saturday (December 6) gave interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case of rape and forced abortion against him.

    Justice K Babu said that it will hear Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and till then he should not be arrested.

    Advocate S Rajeev, appearing for the expelled Congress MLA, confirmed the order.

    However, Mamkootathil is accused in a second case of sexual assault.

    (With agency inputs)

