Kerala HC gives interim protection from arrest to Rahul Mamkootathil, hearing on Dec 15
Justice K Babu said the court will hear Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and till then he should not be arrested
The Kerala High Court on Saturday (December 6) gave interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case of rape and forced abortion against him.
Justice K Babu said that it will hear Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and till then he should not be arrested.
Advocate S Rajeev, appearing for the expelled Congress MLA, confirmed the order.
However, Mamkootathil is accused in a second case of sexual assault.
(With agency inputs)
