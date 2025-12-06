Kerala HC gives interim protection from arrest to Rahul Mamkootathil, hearing on Dec 15

The Kerala High Court on Saturday (December 6) gave interim protection from arrest to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in a case of rape and forced abortion against him.

Justice K Babu said that it will hear Mamkootathil's anticipatory bail plea on December 15 and till then he should not be arrested.

Also Read: Kerala court rejects Rahul Mamkootathil's bail plea in rape case; Congress expels MLA

Advocate S Rajeev, appearing for the expelled Congress MLA, confirmed the order.

However, Mamkootathil is accused in a second case of sexual assault.

(With agency inputs)