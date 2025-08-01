SRK, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag National Awards; 12th Fail is Best Film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday (August 1) won his first National Film Award for Best Actor for the 2023 blockbuster Jawan, an honour that he shared with 12th Fail star Vikrant Massey.

Actor Rani Mukerji was named the best actress for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, was adjudged the best feature film, while the best director honour went to Sudipto Sen for The Kerala Story.

Filmmaker Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani bagged the award for best popular film for wholesome entertainment, while Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur was named best feature film promoting national, social and environmental values.

Sam Bahadu was also recognised for costume and make-up honours.

The National Film Awards for the year 2023 was announced by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker

Here is the list of winners for the National Film Awards

Feature Film category: Special mention: Animal (Re-recording mixer) – M R Radhakrishnan

Best Telugu film: Bhagavanth Kesari

Best Tamil film: Parking

Best Punjabi film: Godday Godday Chaa

Best Odia film: Pushkara

Best Marathi film: Shyamchi Aai

Best Malayalam film: Ullozhokku

Best Kannada film: Kandeelu: The ray of hope

Best Hindi film: Kathal: A jackfruit of mystery

Best Gujarati film: Vash

Best Bengali film: Deep Fridge

Best Assameese film: Rangatapu 1982

Best Action Direction: Hanu-man(Telugu)

Best Choreography: Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani

Best lyrics: Balagam

Best music direction: Vaathi (Tamil)- songs

Best make-up, Costume designer: Sam Bahadur

Best production designer: 2018- Everyone is a hero (Malayalam)

Best editing: Pookalam (Malayalam)

Best sound design: Animal Best cinematography: The Kerala story (Hindi)

Best female playback singer: Jawan Best male playback singer: Baby

Best actress supporting role: Ullozhokku (Urvashi), Vash (Janaki)

Best actor supporting role: Pookalam (Vijayaraghavan), Parking (Muthupettai)

SRK and Jawan

Directed by Atlee and fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan fuses mass entertainment with a potent undercurrent of political and social commentary. At its heart, Jawan channels the frustration of a nation betrayed by corrupt systems, indifferent governments, and deepening social injustice. Whether referencing farmers’ suicides, broken healthcare, or corporate greed, the film touches raw nerves without spelling everything out.

Khan plays a vigilante figure, embodying justice with style and fury. It’s a role that blurs the line between his on-screen persona and real-life symbolism. With punchy dialogues, electrifying entrances, and emotional resonance, Jawan becomes both a personal saga and a national reckoning.

Backed by a strong ensemble -Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and others -and Anirudh’s rousing background score, the film is uneven in pace but relentless in purpose. Jawan roars without always raising its voice, delivering its message through spectacle and symbolism. In the end, it’s Khan’s rage-not just his charm- that leaves a lasting mark.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway brings to the screen the true story of a mother’s legal battle against an unfamiliar system that tears her family apart. Rani Mukerji stars as Debika, a Bengali woman who relocates to Norway with dreams of a better life, only to face a nightmare when local child welfare authorities seize her two young children, citing cultural parenting practices as neglect.

Inspired by Sagarika Chakraborty's real-life ordeal in 2011, the film explores how everyday Indian customs like co-sleeping or hand-feeding children are misunderstood in Western contexts, leading to devastating consequences. Branded unfit and emotionally unstable, Debika must navigate a foreign legal system, a fractured marriage, and cultural alienation, all while fighting for her right to be a mother.

The film reflects broader concerns many Indian families face abroad, where cultural norms can clash with strict welfare laws. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film portrays the emotional and social fallout of cross-cultural parenting conflicts.

12th Fail

The film 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a biographical drama that captures the extraordinary journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who defies systemic corruption and extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. Played with quiet intensity by Vikrant Massey, Sharma’s character represents the aspirations of countless students from rural India who dream of transforming their lives through education.

Set against the backdrop of the Chambal region, where cheating in exams is normalised, Sharma’s conscience is awakened by an honest police officer who inspires him to be honest. Despite language barriers, repeated failures, and financial hardships, Manoj persists, restarting each time life knocks him down. From studying under streetlights to working odd jobs, his story unfolds as a deeply personal battle against odds stacked high.

The film interweaves his emotional and professional life, especially his relationship with Shraddha Joshi (Medha Shankar), adding warmth to an already compelling narrative.