Kerala sexual harassment case: Businessman Boby Chemmanur sent to judicial custody

A court in Kochi on Thursday (January 9) remanded prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur to judicial custody after he was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by Malayalam actress Honey Rose.

Chemmanur, whose arrest was recorded on Wednesday evening (January 8), was produced before the Ernakulam Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court II on Thursday afternoon.

Seeking bail for Chemmanur, his counsel argued that he had not committed any wrongdoing. However, the prosecution strongly opposed the plea, stating there was substantial evidence to suggest he had committed a serious offence.

14-day judicial remand

After hearing the arguments, the court sent the businessman to a 14-day judicial remand.

Chemmanur has been charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for making sexually-coloured remarks as a form of sexual harassment, as well as Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, the police stated.

In her complaint, Rose accused him of making "repeated sexually-coloured" remarks towards her.

