Kerala: Who is Boby Chemmanur, accused of sexual misconduct by actress Honey Rose?

Billionaire Malayali businessman Boby Chemmanur, arrested over allegations of sexual misconduct by actress Honey Rose, has perhaps made as many headlines over controversies as for his entrepreneurial ventures.

From his questionable social media behaviour to serious allegations of sexual misconduct, Chemmanur’s profile is a complex mix of business success and personal scandal.

His online “sexpeditions” have now come under more severe scrutiny, with allegations ranging from making sexual innuendos about women to using offensive words with sexual connotations, both in person and online.

BoChe and his audacious spectacles

Chemmanur, popularly known as BoChe, thrives on making an impact. He has built a career around audacious spectacles.

In the early 1990s, he shook up Kerala’s business scene by bringing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to inaugurate his second store in Kozhikode. Their grand helicopter arrival not only turned heads but also established BoChe as a disruptive force in the state’s gold jewellery market.

Then again, in October 2012, Chemmanur attracted nationwide attention by partnering with football legend Diego Maradona, who briefly served as his brand ambassador and business ally. Maradona’s Kerala visit, highlighted by a promotional event in Kannur, where he juggled a football with Indian icon IM Vijayan, sparked a media storm.

Chemmanur leveraged this relationship to enhance his brand image, positioning himself as a sports enthusiast and philanthropist. However, critics frown upon the authenticity of such “association”, arguing that the use of a deceased icon’s legacy for personal gain is distasteful and devoid of the genuine spirit of sportsmanship.

Flair for showmanship

BoChe’s flair for showmanship was further demonstrated in 2014 when he orchestrated an 812-km cross-country run to raise awareness for blood donation. Featuring celebrated athletes such as PT Usha and Anju Bobby George, the campaign again thrust him into the limelight, polarizing opinions on whether his efforts were altruistic or self-serving.

The latest in this series was an ambitious crowdfunding campaign to raise Rs 34 crore in “blood money” to save Abdul Rahim, an Indian national on death row in Saudi Arabia. Portrayed as a humanitarian effort, the initiative drew widespread attention, with critics questioning Chemmanur's motivations even as supporters lauded his attempt to intervene in a life-or-death situation.

A distinctive look

Dressed in his distinctive attire—a single dhoti paired with a collarless kurta, reminiscent of the style worn by Christian elders of a bygone era, unruly long hair, and a headband bearing his name—BoChe has actively cultivated his image and brand.

His social media presence, often marked by significant fanfare, has been quite controversial. He has frequently faced backlash for making crass remarks about women and for directing inappropriate comments at anchors and interviewers during live interactions. These incidents, though criticised for their offensive tone, have ensured that Chemmanur remains in the public eye, solidifying his polarising reputation as a businessman who thrives on attention—whether positive or negative.

Many have pointed out that Chemmanur’s social media antics reflect a troubling trend among public figures who prioritize shock value over responsible communication. His posts frequently blur the line between humour and disrespect, leading to accusations of misogyny and insensitivity.

The Honey Rose episode

Chemmanur hails from Thrissur, Kerala, where he built his business empire through the Boby Chemmanur International Group. Initially focused on the gold jewellery business, his brand has expanded into various sectors, including real estate and hospitality. While his business acumen has led to significant financial success, critics argue that his methods often lack transparency and ethical considerations.

The latest controversy involving Chemmanur erupted when South Indian actress Honey Rose filed a police complaint against him on January 7 after posting about the harassment she was facing from a prominent figure, without naming him. (Later, she filed a complaint and revealed his name on social media.) Rose accused Chemmanur of making “sexually coloured” remarks that she found derogatory and offensive.

It began when Honey Rose was invited to inaugurate one of his establishments, where he made a crass double entendre about her body. Unable to respond at the moment, she later expressed her displeasure and chose to distance herself from his events. According to her complaint, Chemmanur retaliated by defaming her both online and offline, escalating the situation further.

Call for accountability

Chemmanur responded to the allegations by asserting that there was no malicious intent behind his comments and claimed that their interactions had always been friendly. However, this defence has done little to quell public outrage or mitigate the damage to his reputation.

The fallout of Honey Rose’s allegation has been swift and severe, and Chemmanur was arrested from Wayanad by the Kerala Police on Wednesday (January 8).

The case has sparked discussions about the treatment of women in the entertainment industry and the broader societal implications of toxic masculinity. As more women come forward with their experiences, it becomes increasingly clear that figures like Chemmanur must be held accountable for their actions—both in their personal lives and in their professional dealings.

The outcome of Honey Rose’s complaint could serve as a pivotal moment not only for him personally but also for how society views accountability among those wielding influence. In an era where public figures are increasingly held accountable for their actions, Boby Chemmanur stands at a crossroads—facing not just legal repercussions but also a potential reckoning with his own legacy as he seeks to redefine himself amid controversy.