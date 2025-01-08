Kerala: Boby Chemmanur arrested by SIT in sexual harassment case

Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) Prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, official sources said on Monday.

He was taken into custody from Wayanad, a police officer with the Kochi City Police confirmed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, was constituted to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment filed by the actress against Chemmanur, a jeweller.

Chemmanur was booked under non-bailable sections following Rose's complaint.

In her complaint, Rose accused Chemmanur of making "repeated sexually coloured" remarks against her.

Reacting to the police action, Rose said it was a peaceful day for her.

While speaking to a news channel, Rose said that she had raised the matter with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who assured her of strong action against the culprit. PTI

