Local body bypolls: Boost for LDF ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The Pinarayi Vijayan government received a significant boost as the LDF secured victory in 10 out of 23 local self-government segments where bypolls were held in Kerala on Thursday.

Among these, CPI(M) candidates claimed victory in 8 wards, CPI one, and an independent candidate backed by the LDF emerged victorious in another ward. In the previous elections, the UDF held 13 wards, while the LDF had 5 and the NDA 4. However, the recent results saw the UDF losing 6 of its existing seats but snatching 3 from its rivals.



Similarly, the NDA suffered losses by losing 3 of its existing seats, including one in the Thiruvananthapuram city corporation where a CPI(M) candidate registered victory, but managed to secure victory in 2 seats against their opponents.



Following the victory of a CPI(M) candidate in a ward in Nedumbassery, Ernakulam district, the UDF lost power in the panchayat. This marks a significant shift as the UDF had been on a winning streak, establishing a trend in the last five LSG bypolls since 2021, following Pinarayi Vijayan's return to power for the second time.



The outcome of this latest LSG bypolls, being the final one before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, is expected to provide some relief to the ruling front which is grappling with significant anti-incumbency sentiments as suggested by various surveys.



“It is significant that we wrested two seats, including a city corporation ward in Thiruvananthapuram district, from the BJP. This win is encouraging for us as we approach the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” said MB Rajesh, LSG minister and CPI(M) leader

