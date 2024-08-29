Hema Committee fallout: Mukesh, Jayasuriya booked under non-bailable charges

The investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse within the Malayalam film industry is gaining momentum, with non-bailable cases being registered against multiple actors. The special investigation team (SIT) probing the accusations has been recording statements from the survivors, and more cases are likely to be filed in the next few days.

A rape case has been registered against actor and ruling CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh after a female actor's allegation that he sexually assaulted her years ago, police said on Thursday. An FIR under IPC 376 (rape) was registered against the actor at Maradu police station in Kochi city late Wednesday night, a police officer said. The case was registered under the IPC as the offence allegedly occurred before the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita came into force, he said.

Reports also said a case was booked against actor Jayasuriya on Wednesday after complaints/allegations surfaced against the actor. Cases have also been charged against actors Edavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju.

Siddique, Ranjith booked

On Wednesday, Thiruvananthapuram museum police had booked actor Siddique for allegedly raping an actress in a hotel eight years ago. The first case, under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was against director Ranjith on a complaint by a female actor from West Bengal regarding an incident that occurred in 2009.

She had alleged that the director had touched her inappropriately with sexual intent after inviting her to act in the movie Paleri Manikyam. Following the allegation by the actor, Ranjith had resigned from his post as chairman of the state-run Kerala Chalachitra Academy.

Siddique had also resigned as general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations against him.

The Kerala government constituted the Justice Hema Committee after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.

Subsequently, more complaints surfaced.

(With Agency inputs)




