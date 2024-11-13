Jayarajan's book | Insider 'admission' jolts CPI(M) in Kerala

Another polling day, another controversy. EP Jayarajan, a senior leader and a central committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), remains a persistent headache for the party’s Kerala unit. On Tuesday (November 12) afternoon, a day before by-election polling in Wayanad and Chelakkara, a draft copy of his forthcoming autobiography, titled Kattan Chayayum Parippu Vadayum ('Black Tea and Lentil Fritters') – a filmy mockery coined to tease communists for their preference for this snack over milky tea and other refreshments – was leaked to the media. A mini earthquake The 181-page draft, with its content page left blank, which The Federal is in possession of, contains references to political developments as recent as the fireworks accident at Nileswaram in Kasargod and the byelection in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad. Also read | Kerala: Why Independent MLA PV Anwar has the ear of Pinarayi government A couple of paragraphs on “opportunistic politics”, particularly with reference to the LDF’s Palakkad candidate P Sarin, have caught the media’s attention. These passages are believed to be damaging to the party and its prospects as they offer critical commentary on decisions regarding candidate selection and the perceived lack of integrity in such moves.





On Palakkad candidate

“When discussing opportunistic politics, the issue of the LDF candidate in Palakkad naturally comes up," reads the book. "Dr P Sarin had been expecting to be the UDF candidate until the previous day, but when that didn’t happen, he quickly switched sides overnight. The intent here is to exploit any cracks within the enemy’s camp to the fullest. Comrade EMS has spoken many times about supporting independents in this way. We have benefitted from it on various occasions, although there have also been numerous instances where it has led to failure. PV Anwar is an example of this. “Many independents come and go. The key is to assess whether those joining are genuinely interested in our cause or simply in positions and titles. If it’s the latter, then we must consider such decisions with caution. Also read | Left bleeding in Kerala, CPI(M) is struggling to reinvent its mojo “Time will tell if making Sarin a candidate was right or wrong. This kind of switch politics is also being discussed in Chelakkara. Although PV Anwar fielding a candidate there may appear to be a disadvantage for the opposition, we also need to consider that it could dilute LDF’s vote base also. In Palakkad, Anwar’s support has noticeably leaned towards UDF.” Jayarajan's denial After the TV channels began airing the news on Wednesday morning, Jayarajan rubbished the claims, stating that his book was still a work in progress and that he had not authorised any publisher to release it. “I am writing my autobiography. I have not entrusted anyone with the task of publishing it. All I have done is type out what I have written. The contents that have come out are not what I wrote; things that I didn’t write have been added. According to reports, the book is to be published at 10:30 a.m. today. This is wrong. On election day, it is a deliberate attempt to create news against the party. Legal action will be taken,” Jayarajan told reporters. Police complaint He later filed a complaint with the state police chief, requesting an investigation into what he called “fictitious, imaginary disclosures” by the media about the contents of his autobiography “which is yet to be finalized and published”. Naming “Malayala Manorama, 24 News and other leading channels” in the complaint, Jayarajan claimed he had neither completed the autobiography nor entrusted anyone with the task of printing or publishing it. He claimed that the contents of the book, as published by the media, “are absolutely incorrect and false” and done as a conspiracy by “forging certain pages of [his] autobiography with contents which [he] never intended or [wrote]”. He claimed this news was published on polling day “deliberately with malicious intent”. Notably, Jayarajan avoided any mention of DC Books in his complaint. On the other hand, DC Books posted on Facebook that due to technical reasons, the publication of the book will be delayed and the content will be out once the book is officially published. Although the publisher has decided not to comment further, sources within DC Books suggest that the book was under production, with the draft being discussed and approved by the author. Also read | Interview fallout: Pinarayi Vijayan denies PR ties UDF could benefit from leak However, the leak remains a mystery. The content, which could potentially benefit the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) the most, raises questions about whose interests the leak serves. It is clear from the text that the author had intended the book to be out only after the by-elections get over. “I am writing this as the state reaches the final phase of three by-elections. If this is published before the voting, it could also spark controversy. In any case, since it will be after that, can’t I speak openly?” reads page 177 of the draft.





Jayarajan moans loss of post