Jayarajan's book | Insider 'admission' jolts CPI(M) in Kerala
Draft contains references to events as recent as cracker accident in Kasargod and by-polls in Palakkad, Chelakkara, Wayanad; Jayarajan refutes claims
Another polling day, another controversy. EP Jayarajan, a senior leader and a central committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), remains a persistent headache for the party’s Kerala unit.
On Tuesday (November 12) afternoon, a day before by-election polling in Wayanad and Chelakkara, a draft copy of his forthcoming autobiography, titled Kattan Chayayum Parippu Vadayum ('Black Tea and Lentil Fritters') – a filmy mockery coined to tease communists for their preference for this snack over milky tea and other refreshments – was leaked to the media.
A mini earthquake
The 181-page draft, with its content page left blank, which The Federal is in possession of, contains references to political developments as recent as the fireworks accident at Nileswaram in Kasargod and the byelection in Palakkad, Chelakkara and Wayanad.
A couple of paragraphs on “opportunistic politics”, particularly with reference to the LDF’s Palakkad candidate P Sarin, have caught the media’s attention. These passages are believed to be damaging to the party and its prospects as they offer critical commentary on decisions regarding candidate selection and the perceived lack of integrity in such moves.
On Palakkad candidate
“When discussing opportunistic politics, the issue of the LDF candidate in Palakkad naturally comes up," reads the book. "Dr P Sarin had been expecting to be the UDF candidate until the previous day, but when that didn’t happen, he quickly switched sides overnight. The intent here is to exploit any cracks within the enemy’s camp to the fullest. Comrade EMS has spoken many times about supporting independents in this way. We have benefitted from it on various occasions, although there have also been numerous instances where it has led to failure. PV Anwar is an example of this.
“Many independents come and go. The key is to assess whether those joining are genuinely interested in our cause or simply in positions and titles. If it’s the latter, then we must consider such decisions with caution.
“Time will tell if making Sarin a candidate was right or wrong. This kind of switch politics is also being discussed in Chelakkara. Although PV Anwar fielding a candidate there may appear to be a disadvantage for the opposition, we also need to consider that it could dilute LDF’s vote base also. In Palakkad, Anwar’s support has noticeably leaned towards UDF.”
Jayarajan's denial
After the TV channels began airing the news on Wednesday morning, Jayarajan rubbished the claims, stating that his book was still a work in progress and that he had not authorised any publisher to release it.
“I am writing my autobiography. I have not entrusted anyone with the task of publishing it. All I have done is type out what I have written. The contents that have come out are not what I wrote; things that I didn’t write have been added. According to reports, the book is to be published at 10:30 a.m. today. This is wrong. On election day, it is a deliberate attempt to create news against the party. Legal action will be taken,” Jayarajan told reporters.
Police complaint
He later filed a complaint with the state police chief, requesting an investigation into what he called “fictitious, imaginary disclosures” by the media about the contents of his autobiography “which is yet to be finalized and published”. Naming “Malayala Manorama, 24 News and other leading channels” in the complaint, Jayarajan claimed he had neither completed the autobiography nor entrusted anyone with the task of printing or publishing it.
He claimed that the contents of the book, as published by the media, “are absolutely incorrect and false” and done as a conspiracy by “forging certain pages of [his] autobiography with contents which [he] never intended or [wrote]”. He claimed this news was published on polling day “deliberately with malicious intent”.
Notably, Jayarajan avoided any mention of DC Books in his complaint. On the other hand, DC Books posted on Facebook that due to technical reasons, the publication of the book will be delayed and the content will be out once the book is officially published. Although the publisher has decided not to comment further, sources within DC Books suggest that the book was under production, with the draft being discussed and approved by the author.
UDF could benefit from leak
However, the leak remains a mystery.
The content, which could potentially benefit the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) the most, raises questions about whose interests the leak serves. It is clear from the text that the author had intended the book to be out only after the by-elections get over.
“I am writing this as the state reaches the final phase of three by-elections. If this is published before the voting, it could also spark controversy. In any case, since it will be after that, can’t I speak openly?” reads page 177 of the draft.
Jayarajan moans loss of post
Apart from mentioning Palakkad candidate Sarin and his displeasure over being removed as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener, the book largely serves as a memoir of Jayarajan's political life, offering his perspective on various controversies.
It touches on several key incidents including the time he was shot at and his tenure as Kerala’s industries minister. The book also highlights his relationships with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and deceased party veteran Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Throughout, the writer emphasises his unwavering commitment to the communist party, making it clear that he would never betray it.
“This is also what I have to say about my political life. I have grown and lived under the shelter of my movement. My family is my party, and my party is my family. Even the propaganda that I will betray this movement seems to me nothing more than an attempt to erase me personally. If I even considered such a life, it would mean I am already dead. It is this red flag that has made me who I am today and has earned me a place in the hearts of comrades all over Kerala. I say this now, based on the latest wave of propaganda about me," the draft reads.
A controversial person
Jayarajan made headlines on the polling day of the April 2024 Lok Sabha elections when, after casting his vote, he chose to respond to allegations that he had met BJP leaders to discuss a possible shift in political allegiance. He blamed BJP leader Sobha Surendran for this episode and reiterated that he had initiated legal proceedings about her.
“Stories were fabricated to suggest that my meeting with Prakash Javadekar was part of a discussion about joining the BJP. BJP woman leader Shobha Surendran was behind this. She repeatedly claimed that I held discussions with BJP leaders along with them at the Thrissur guest house, in Delhi and in Ernakulam. However, I have met her only once in my life, and that was at former chief minister Oommen Chandy’s funeral ceremony.
"I have neither spoken to her before nor after that, even over the phone. For a prominent woman leader of the ruling party at the Centre to lie so blatantly reflects the quality of that party and its leaders. This is further proof of the Sangh Parivar’s propaganda machinery, which spreads falsehoods. I have initiated legal action against their false propaganda,” read a portion of his book.
Reiterates loyalty to CPI(M)
However, Jayarajan did not hide his disappointment over the party’s decision to remove him as the LDF convenor following the poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
“I do not hide the discomfort this caused me — not because of any lost position but because my party did not understand me in this matter. Moreover, I am a member of the party’s central committee, and any final decision regarding issues related to me should be made there. I have already informed the central committee of my views. As a humble worker of the revolutionary party, I do not intend to drag this matter further into the public sphere. I am guided by the high communist principle of addressing matters in internal party discussions. However, I do not hide the fact that the party’s stance on this issue has created misunderstandings about me among party workers and supporters,” reads another portion of the draft.
“Who is responsible for creating a false image of me in the public sphere? It is not just the rightwing media but also leaders from both the Congress and BJP. There are people who have come and gone in the party at different stages.”
CPI(M) puts on brave face
Pushed onto the backfoot, the CPI(M) has dismissed the controversy, stating that the author himself has clarified that the contents are completely false.
The party claimed that it has become a habitual tactic for the media and the right wing to fabricate stories against them.“I saw the response of Comrade Jayarajan. He has denied writing these words. So, we take it at face value, and it’s up to him to investigate the possible conspiracy behind it coming out today. In any case, it is not going to affect us,” said party state secretary MV Govindan.