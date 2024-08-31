Kerala: E P Jayarajan removed as LDF convenor for 'meeting' BJP leader Javadekar

Senior CP(M) leader E P Jayarajan has been removed as Left Democratic Front convener in Kerala,

According to sources, the party state secretariat decided on Friday. Jayarajan was removed after his controversial meeting with BJP Kerala in-charge Prakash Javadekar, which created a huge fuzz in the media just ahead of the LS elections.

Jayarajan left Thiruvananthapuram and returned to Kannur without attending the state committee meeting. He arrived at his home in Kannur in the morning but did not respond to reporters' queries. The veteran Marxist leader has reportedly been under fire from the party ever since he admitted, in April, to meeting BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Former minister TP Ramakrishnan will be appointed the LDF convenor next.