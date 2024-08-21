Heavy rain, strong winds lash Kerala; trees uprooted, landslide fear again

Heavy rains and strong winds lashed several districts of Kerala on Wednesday (August 21), uprooting trees and causing property damage, traffic jams as well as power cuts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to intense rainfall with wind speeds of up to 50 kmph in Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts.

Landslides possible, says KSDMA

Uprooted trees disrupted train services in Kottayam and Alappuzha, officials said. The fire services removed fallen trees in Kottayam district, restoring road traffic.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said there could be waterlogging on major roads.

Flooding in many low-lying areas and river banks damaged power supply and partially damaged houses. Landslides were possible, the KSDMA said.

Alert for heavy rains

On Tuesday (August 20), IMD issued an orange alert in six districts of the state and yellow alert in the remaining districts for Wednesday.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.