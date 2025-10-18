Heavy rain in Idukki triggers landslides; Mullaperiyar dam shutters opened

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, Kerala continues to witness widespread heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed nine districts under a yellow alert on Saturday (October 18).

Heavy rainfall has been lashing various parts of Idukki since Friday (October 17) night, causing widespread damage, including incidents of mudslides and minor landslips.

Heavy rains lash Idukki

Idukki district reportedly began receiving heavy rain around 9 pm on Friday, which intensified into extremely heavy showers by Saturday morning.

Several areas, including Cumbummettu, Balagram, Thookupalam, and Balanpilla City in Nedumkandam, experienced flooding that inundated shops and homes. Intense rainfall in Kumily and Nedumkandam also led to water entering multiple houses.

Widespread waterlogging was reported across Idukki as relentless downpours continued. In Vandiperiyar, houses at Kakki Kavala were flooded, forcing residents to move to relief camps.

In Kumily town, heavy rain on Friday night caused severe flooding. Five people trapped in their houses due to waterlogging caused by an overflowing stream were rescued safely.

Authorities have evacuated 42 families from the affected areas to safer locations.

Shutters of Kallar dam opened

Following heavy rains, the water levels at various dams in Idukki have risen, prompting authorities to release water, the district administration said on Saturday (October 18).

As water levels rose at the Kallar dam, the shutters were lifted to release excess water. The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were also opened, as the water level crossed the rule curve limit.

Amid rising water levels in the Kallarkutty dam, near Nedumkandam, the authorities have opened four shutters, releasing 1063 cusecs of water, Manorama reported. According to officials, the shutters of the Kallar dam at Nedumkandam were opened at full capacity.

Mullaiperiyar dam opened

The water level rose by nearly 6 ft in the Mullaperiyar dam following heavy rains. The spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam have been opened as a precautionary measure following a steady rise in the water level.

Out of the 13 spillway shutters, three were lifted early this morning, releasing 1,063 cubic feet of water per second. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas caused a rapid increase in the dam’s water level, which crossed 137 feet early today.

Following this, Tamil Nadu authorities announced their decision to open the shutters. Depending on the rise in water level, more shutters may be opened if necessary.

Officials stated that there is no cause for concern at present as the water level in the Periyar River remains low.

Vehicle washed away

Four shutters of the Malankara diversion dam also remain open. The inflow to the dam depends on water released after power generation at the Kerala State Electricity Board’s Moolamattom plant.

A parked traveller vehicle was washed away in a flash flood at Koottar, near Nedumkandam, after the water level rose in the Koottar river, Manorama reported. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident, preventing any loss of life.

District Collector has urged residents on both banks of the Periyar River to remain alert. Directions have been issued to the respective Tahsildars to relocate people from areas prone to flooding.

Idukki Sub-Collector has been assigned to coordinate disaster management operations.

Landslide in Kattappana, Nedumkandam

A landslide occurred at Kunthalampara in Kattappana. Following a loud, terrifying noise, a massive rush of mountain water washed away roads and farmlands. The landslide happened in the same region that had been hit in 2019, according to Mathrubhumi.

The landslide occurred around 1.30 am on Saturday. Rocks, soil, and mud flowed towards the front of houses. Roads and farmlands in the affected area were washed away, though no casualties have been reported.

There are also reports of a suspected landslide at Nedumkandam Koottar. The heavy rainfall that began around 8 pm last night, have caused flash floods in the region resulting in extensive damage and landslides in the Nedumkandam-Kootar region.

IMD warns of more rain

The IMD has warned of squally weather along the Kerala coast, with wind speeds reaching 35 and 45 kmph and gusts reaching up to 55 kmph, according to Manorama.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea as rough conditions are likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast and adjoining sea areas.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep region, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Authorities have advised residents in hilly and low-lying regions to stay alert, as more heavy rainfall is anticipated in the coming days.