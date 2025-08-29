Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Faith, politics, and battle for narrative

The proposed Global Ayyappa Sangamam on the banks of the Pamba river has quickly become the latest flashpoint in Kerala’s long and complicated relationship between faith and politics. Scheduled for September 20, the event is billed as the largest congregation of Ayyappa devotees in South India, to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and attended by leaders across the political spectrum. Yet, as soon as the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) announced the plan, controversy followed.

On one side is the largely rationalism driven LDF government and the TDB, which administers Sabarimala. On the other side are the BJP and its leaders, who accuse the government of staging the Sangamam as little more than a pre-election spectacle.

What Kerala CM said

“Sabarimala is a pilgrim centre that stands as a model not only for Kerala but for the entire country. It welcomes devotees from all religions. The tradition of first visiting Vavar highlights the religious harmony rooted in this shrine”, said Chief Minister Vijayan.

Also read: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar warns Kerala, TN CMs over Ayyappa meet

“The upcoming event is organised by the TDB, and as usual, the government will provide the necessary support. Beyond that, we have no role,” the Chief Minister said.

While BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar appeared to soften his earlier rhetoric of mobilising cadres to block the Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the party’s stance on the Travancore Devaswom Board-sponsored event has not entirely changed. Senior leaders continue to dismiss the Global Ayyappa Sangamam as little more than political theatre staged by the Left government in the run-up to elections. Though Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has decided to stay away from the event, his party, the DMK, will still be represented at the Global Ayyappa Sangamam. The decision keeps the political undertone alive, with the ruling party in Tamil Nadu ensuring its presence despite the Chief Minister’s withdrawal. For the BJP, this has become another point of attack, questioning the relevance of inviting leaders who are not traditionally associated with Ayyappa devotion, while for the LDF government and the Travancore Devaswom Board, the participation of DMK representatives reinforces the event’s broader, pan-South Indian character.

Activist Bindu Ammini’s letter to CM

TDB president PS Prasanth has pushed back firmly against the charges levelled by the BJP. He points out that Sabarimala is not just a place of pilgrimage but also the financial backbone of the Devaswom Board. Revenue generated during the pilgrimage season sustains hundreds of smaller temples under its jurisdiction. By this logic, a global congregation is about securing broader support for infrastructure, maintenance, and ritual continuity, not about electoral gain.

Also read: Onam festivities begin with colourful rally in Tripunithura

Still, scepticism persists. The government that once positioned itself as a staunch defender of women’s right to worship enforcing the Supreme Court’s 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala is now overseeing an event that emphasises tradition and ritual. When asked about the letter sent by activist Bindu Ammini to the Chief Minister, seeking permission to participate, Prasanth distanced the Board, saying no such request had reached them. The assurance that the Sangamam will strictly follow “rituals, traditions and beliefs” of Sabarimala was a clear signal that the gathering will not reopen the contentious debate on women’s entry.

“It was only because your government attempted to implement the Supreme Court verdict and provided security that I was able to undertake darshan at that time. Even though the Kerala government initially stood by the constitutional values upheld by the Supreme Court and prepared to implement its judgment, later it failed to carry that through. A government that claims to stand for women’s equality and safety is expected by progressive Kerala to show vigilance in protecting women’s dignity,” wrote Ammini in her open letter to the Chief Minister.

Why LDF is backing Sangamam

The shift in government’s stance is telling. Having paid a heavy political price for implementing the 2018 verdict — one that contributed to its Lok Sabha debacle in 2019 — the LDF is now careful to avoid antagonising the traditional devotee base. The Sangamam allows it to reframe itself as custodian of Sabarimala, not as its challenger. In doing so, the government and TDB are attempting a delicate balancing act: embracing the language of faith without abandoning the Left’s political identity.

Also read: Now, Kerala achieves 100 pc digital literacy

For the BJP, the optics of the event are problematic. It was the BJP, after all, that first tried to politicise Sabarimala during the women’s entry protests, presenting itself as the lone guardian of tradition. While the agitation gave the party visibility, it did not deliver significant electoral returns.

The LDF, by contrast, seems to have learned from that episode. By turning the Sangamam into a state-backed devotional event, the government is seizing an opportunity to reclaim the narrative. Whether the attempt succeeds depends largely on how devotees perceive it. If the Sangamam is seen as a genuine effort to strengthen Sabarimala’s spiritual and infrastructural standing, the government may succeed in neutralising its critics. If, however, the event comes across as over-orchestrated, or if political speeches overshadow devotional content, scepticism could harden.

In this tug-of-war, Sabarimala continues to be more than a shrine. It is a political stage, a cultural battleground, and a mirror reflecting Kerala’s anxieties over identity, belief, and power. The Global Ayyappa Sangamam will not only test the LDF’s ability to navigate these contradictions, but also expose the limits of the BJP’s claim to religious guardianship.

For devotees, the hope may simply be that the Pamba banks on September 20 become a site of genuine unity and reflection. For political actors, however, the Sangamam is already much more, a rehearsal for battles yet to come.