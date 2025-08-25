BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar warns Kerala, TN CMs over Ayyappa meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday (August 24) lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin on X, accusing them of dishonouring the Hindu faith and the sacred rituals of Sabarimala ahead of the global Ayyappa Sangamam event in Pampa, Kerala, in September.

He called it a drama before the 2026 state elections and said the two leaders could only take part in the ceremony after apologising to Hindus and devotees of Sabarimala Ayyappa.

He did not spare Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of the chief minister, who courted a controversy with Sanatan Dharma remarks in the past, calling him “useless” on more than one occasion.

The remarks by Chandrasekhar, who is the chief of Kerala BJP, came in response to reports of the state’s Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government inviting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to the religious event.

This is a clear message to @pinarayivijayan n @mkstalin from all the karyakartas of BJP all over and Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.



Both of you have over the years harmed and insulted Sabarimala, Ayappa bhakts and Hindu faith. Pinarayi vijayan has imprisoned many ayyapa… https://t.co/PvpfNQa1ib — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) August 24, 2025

What Chandrasekhar said

In a strongly worded post in English and Malayalam, Chandrasekhar wrote, “This is a clear message to @pinarayivijayan n @mkstalin from all the karyakartas of BJP all over and Hindus in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

“Both of you have over the years harmed and insulted Sabarimala, Ayappa bhakts and Hindu faith. Pinarayi vijayan has imprisoned many Ayappa bhakts, cases against many more, inflicted police violence against Ayappa bhakts and done everything to violate and insult sacred traditions of Sabarimala

“Stalin and his useless dynast son has repeated (sic) insulted Hindus and referred to Hindu faith as a virus amongst other things.

“These are deeply etched into every Hindus memory and will never be forgotten or forgiven.

“So CPM govt celebrating Ayappa Sangamam, a few months before elections is a drama and part of a "Fool the people" strategy.

“Let it to be known to both Pinarayi and Stalin - the only way they can take part in Ayappa Sangamam is if they apologize to Hindus and Sabarimala Ayappa Bhakts. Pinarayi Vijayan must withdraw all cases, apologize to those bhakts who were jailed and seek forgiveness from Lord Ayyappa for violating Sabarimala traditions.

Stalin and his useless heir Udaynidhi must apologize to Hindus and seek forgiveness, if they wish to come to Kerala.”

The western-educated Chandrasekhar, who unsuccessfully contested against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also warned that the BJP would not allow any person or party to insult anyone’s faith, Hindu or other.

He also accused the CPI(M) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders of doing opportunistic politics.

On Saturday (August 23), too, Chandrasekhar tweeted about the invitation in which he said Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance parties such as the Congress, CPI(M) and DMK going to a Sabarimala event was “as unreal as Hitler celebrating Jews”.

INDI alliance parties like Cong, @cpimspeak and DMK @arivalayam going to a Sabarimala program is as unreal as Hitler celebrating jews, Rahul Gandhi speaking the truth, Osama bin laden becoming an apostle of peace, Hamas/jamaat Islami respecting people of other faiths, Cong/INDI… pic.twitter.com/WFsDK6VkAi — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) August 23, 2025

Soundararajan slams invitation to Stalin

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Sundararajan also criticised both the government of Kerala and CM Stalin over the invitation. She said sending an invitation to Stalin was nothing short of hypocrisy since the DMK supremo has refused to accept an invitation from the Hindu faith in his own state. Speaking to news agency ANI, Soundararajan also wanted Stalin to apologise to the Hindus.

(With Agency inputs)