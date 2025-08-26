Onam festivities begin with colourful rally in Tripunithura

Kochi, Aug 26 (PTI) 'Athachamayam' celebrations, heralding the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, saw a colourful rally of caparisoned elephants, floats and folk-dance performances at Tripunithura here on Tuesday.

The celebrations were officially inaugurated by state Excise Minister M B Rajesh, who called for a green and clean Onam this year by doing away with plastic use.

"Let it be a Haritha Onam this year. Let it began from Tripunithura with the Athachamayam celebrations," the minister said in his brief speech after the Atham flag was unfurled by state Industries and Law Minister P Rajeev.

Subsequently, Malayalam film actor Jayaram flagged off the rally which commenced from Atham Nagar in Tripunithura, once the capital of the erstwhile Royal Kingdom of Kochi.

Thousands, across all age groups and from all walks of life, braved the hot sun and turned up to watch the colourful procession which lent a rhythmic touch by the 'chendamelam' and 'panchavadyam' performances by percussionists.

Women in traditional Kerala attire of 'set mundu', children in different kinds of fancy dresses, various folk art forms like Theyyam, Kolkali, Mayilattam, Ammankudam, Pulikkali, and classical art forms like Kathakali added colour to the 'Athachamayam' procession.

People lined up on both sides of the procession route to witness the festivities.

During the royal era, the Maharaja of Kochi used to participate in the procession from Tripunithura to the Vamanamoorthy temple at Thrikkakara.

According to legends, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala at the time of Onam to see his subjects. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)