Gandhis, movie stars shocked over Kerala teenager’s ragging, suicide

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have described as “heart-breaking” the suicide by a 15-year-old boy in Kochi in Kerala after he was allegedly brutally ragged in school.

Mihir Ahammed jumped off the family’s 26th-floor flat at Thripunithara on January 15 soon after returning from school where he was humiliated by some students.

Mother’s anguish

His distraught mother, Rajna PM, alleged that her son was brutally ragged and bullied.

"Mihir was beaten, verbally abused and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation, she said.

Also read: Kochi student’s suicide: Mother alleges ‘brutal ragging, forced to lick toilet seat’

“He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom."

Police set up team

Mihir's mother said he was also bullied over his skin colour.

After the police registered a case of suicide, Mihir’s mother wrote to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state police chief seeking a thorough probe into her son's death.

The Kerala Police have now set up a special team to probe the case.

Rahul denounces ragging

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, said "bullying is not harmless; it destroys lives".

Also read: UP: Class 9 student dies by suicide after googling 'what happens to a person after death?'

"The tragic loss of Mihir Ahammed to suicide due to bullying in a Kerala school is heart-breaking… No child should endure what Mihir faced,” he said.

“Those responsible — both bullies and those who failed to act — must be held accountable," he said in a post on X.

Priyanka praises boy’s mother

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said the letter written by Mihir's mother describing what her son went through was "heart-breaking".

"I cannot even imagine the pain and anger she must feel to know that her child was tortured and hounded in the way she has described,” she said on X. “Her fight for justice is an act of bravery and fortitude.”

"The school authorities should have the courage to acknowledge the reality of this crime, accept responsibility and not attempt to cover it up,” Priyanka added.

Also read: Rajasthan: JEE aspirant from MP hangs self in Kota; second 'suicide' in 24 hours

Actors denounce ragging

Top actors have spoken out against the ragging culture in the wake of Mihir's death.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said the news had "absolutely shattered" her. "We have lost another bright young life, snuffed out because a few individuals, filled with hate and venom, pushed someone to the brink!"

Actor Keerthy Suresh said: "If ragging starts in school and a group of kids has tortured a boy to the extent that he took his own life, what a shame! Can't stop thinking of this grieving mother and her family."