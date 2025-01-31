Kochi student’s suicide: Mother alleges ‘brutal ragging, forced to lick toilet seat’

The mother of 15-year-old school student Mihir Ahammed, who died by suicide in Kerala's Kochi, has claimed that her son took the extreme step after being subjected to “brutal ragging, bullying and physical assault” and was also forced to “lick a toilet seat”.

On January 15, Mihir, a Class 9 student, took his own life after returning from school in Kochi, by jumping from the 26th floor of their home. He was a student at Global Public School in Thiruvaniyoor, Ernakulam.

Police complaint filed

Now, Mihir’s grieving mother has filed a police complaint and has demanded a thorough investigation into the harassment her son endured at school. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case.

Mihir’s mother Rajna, in an emotional Facebook post, wrote, “I am a grieving mother fighting for justice for my son, who was a happy, active, and loving child. On that fateful day, Mihir returned home from school at 2:45 PM, and by 3:50 PM, my world came crashing down as he jumped from the 26th floor of our home in Choice Paradise, Thripunithara, Kochi, ending his life."

“He was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students at school and on the school bus," she added.

‘Bullied for his skin colour’

Further, she claimed that her son was bullied for his skin colour. “Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed. These acts of cruelty broke him in ways we cannot fathom. He was bullied for his skin colour.”

She accused the school of trying to cover up the incidents. “When I approached the school authorities with evidence and demanded accountability, they only informed me that the information was forwarded to the police. I strongly believe they are attempting to cover up these incidents to protect the school’s reputation.”

‘Gang celebrated death’

According to her, after reviewing messages on social media, the “alleged gang celebrated” Mihir’s death. “It is not a minor issue. Even after his death, the alleged gang celebrated it, and their messages reflect this. It clearly shows how much my son suffered while he was alive,” she said.

She said she is “begging for justice” and her son’s death must not go in vain. “I am begging for justice for my son. His death must not go in vain. Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law, and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like my son did.”

What police said

According to Rajna, Mihir’s classmates started an Instagram page “Justice for Mihir” but was deleted after pressure from the school authorities.

Police said that the investigation was underway and they had recorded Rajna’s statement.

“The probe into the unnatural death of the teenager is ongoing. Along with that, we have received a complaint from his mother, in which she makes serious accusations against certain students. We have recorded her statement, and further procedures will follow,” Tripunithura Hill Palace SHO Ananda Babu K B was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)