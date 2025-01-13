UP: Class 9 student dies by suicide after googling 'what happens to a person after death?'

A 17-year-old boy died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on January 11 after his mother and elder brother sold off his Royal Enfield Bullet to prevent him from roaming around with his friends.

The teenager, who was in class 9, however googled ‘What happens to a person after death?" before dying by suicide, the police said.

The boy, who was angry by his family's decision, shot himself dead. When the boy's elder brother had gone to pick up their mother from Meerut Medical College and Hospital, the door was locked from inside. After they came in, they heard a loud sound.

Through the window, the mother and her elder son saw the boy lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Not focussed on studies

The boy's mother is a nurse at Meerut Medical College and his elder brother is preparing for competitive exams. His father had died last year.

The teenager was not focussed on his studies and his family members would often scold him for roaming around on his bike with friends. They decided to sell his bike thinking he would focus on his education but he was angry over their decision and died by suicide, the police added.

The family has not filed any complaint and the cops have recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol. The police is probing how the boy got the weapon.