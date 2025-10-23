Suspended Sabarimala officer Murari Babu arrested in missing gold case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple in Kerala has arrested suspended administrative officer B Murari Babu, PTI sources said on Thursday (October 23).

Babu, who had been suspended by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) following the missing gold row, was taken into custody from his residence in Changanassery on Wednesday night (October 22), said officials.

He was subsequently taken to the Crime Branch office in Thiruvananthapuram for interrogation, according to officials. Babu’s relatives arrived at the Crime Branch office on Thursday morning.

At around 10 am, the SIT formally recorded Babu’s arrest and informed his relatives of the procedure, sources added. They were later permitted to meet him.

SIT to seek custody for further interrogation

The SIT will produce Babu before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Pathanamthitta later in the evening, officials said. The SIT is likely to file a petition seeking his custody for further interrogation.

Babu is an accused in two cases related to the disappearance of gold from the gold-plated panels on the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple.

In 2019, when the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty proposed electroplating the Dwarapalaka idols to the TDB, Babu forwarded the proposal to the board, claiming that the gold-plated sheets were made of copper. He reportedly forwarded a similar proposal from Potty again in 2025.

Vigilance report raises suspicion

Babu was serving as Deputy Devaswom Commissioner in Haripad when he was recently suspended from service.

The TDB Vigilance, which carried out a preliminary inquiry, had submitted a report raising suspicion about the involvement of certain board officials in the removal of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames. The report also highlighted serious lapses by Babu and seven other TDB officials in handing over the gold-plated panels to Potty.

The SIT, which is investigating the case under the directions of the Kerala High Court, has already arrested Potty.

(With agency inputs)