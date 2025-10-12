Sabarimala gold row: Financier Potti had 'no permanent income', finds TDB Vigilance

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Vigilance, in its conclusive report on the gold that allegedly went missing from Sabarimala Sreekovil (the sanctum sanctorum), has stated that Unnikrishnan Potti, a businessman from Bengaluru who financed various gold-cladding projects at the temple, lacked stable sources of income.

During the initial investigation, the Vigilance reviewed Potti's income tax returns between 2017 and 2025 with the assistance of his chartered accountant.

The report was submitted to the Kerala High Court, which instructed the preliminary investigation.

Subsequently, following the report, a special investigation team (SIT) established under the guidance of the high court is carrying out the probe.

'No permanent income'

According to the report, “No permanent income has been revealed. In 2025-26, Rs 10.85 lakh was credited to his bank account from Kamakshi Enterprises under the category of ‘Other Social or Community Service’.”

The Vigilance has recommended a comprehensive probe into the sponsored works undertaken by the businessman at Sabarimala.

'Other people financed gold-plated objects'

It was discovered that the repair and gold-plating of the Sreekovil door, purportedly sponsored by Potti, were in fact financed by Govardanan, a businessman from Ballari.

Similarly, the report stated, the gold plating of the Sreekovil door frame, also attributed to Potti, was sponsored by another Bengaluru-based businessman named Ajikumar.

Potti had also made several donations to the temple.

In January this year, he sponsored various pujas and decorative works on either side of the 18th sacred steps at the temple.

He also contributed Rs 10 lakh for a lift at the Annadhana Mandapam and Rs 6 lakh for Annadhanam (free meal service).

In 2017, he had donated Rs 8.2 lakh along with 17 tonnes of rice and 30 tonnes of vegetables to the temple, the report said.

Report points out officials' lapses

The Vigilance report has pointed out lapses on the part of nine Devaswom officials for handing over gold-clad plates of Dwarapalakas in 2019 to Potti.

This includes former administrative officer B Murari Babu, former executive officer D Sudish Kumar, former secretary S Jayashree, assistant engineer K Sunil Kumar, administrative officer S Sreekumar, former Thiruvabharanam Commissioners KS Baiju and R J Radhakrishnan, former executive officer V S Rajendraprasad, and former administrative officer K Rajendran Nair.

The TDB Vigilance also found lapses from the 2019 deputy Devaswom commissioner (finance inspection wing).

SIT probe underway

Meanwhile, the SIT, set up under the directive of the Kerala High Court, has kicked off its investigation into the alleged loss of gold from Sabarimala.

According to sources, the Crime Branch registered two cases on Saturday (October 11), which were later transferred to the SIT.

The cases are related to missing gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil door frames, they said.

In both cases, Potti has been named as the first accused, while several TDB officials have also been arraigned for alleged lapses.

