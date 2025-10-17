Sabarimala gold row: SIT arrests prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti

The Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime accused in the Sabarimala gold siphoning case, bringing a major breakthrough in the probe into the alleged misappropriation of temple gold. Officials confirmed the arrest late on Thursday night.

Potti, who oversaw the gold-plating works of sacred ornaments and temple structures at the hill shrine, is accused of siphoning off portions of gold used for decorative plating. The case, which gained momentum following a Kerala High Court–monitored investigation, found that nearly 475.9 grams of gold were allegedly diverted during the 2019 renovation works.

The SIT has also booked several Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials and private contractors who collaborated on the gold-plating project. Two FIRs detailing the alleged conspiracy and procedural violations have been filed before the Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

Investigators are currently tracing whether the stolen gold was moved out of the state, possibly to Bengaluru-based associates, including a person identified as Kalpesh.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had strongly criticised lapses in temple administration and the government’s supervisory role, directing the SIT to complete interrogation and submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The controversy has sparked political outrage, with Opposition leaders calling it blatant loot of temple wealth under the watch of the government and the Devaswom Board, alleging failure to safeguard the sanctity of one of Kerala’s most revered pilgrimage centres.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has joined the probe to examine possible money-laundering and financial irregularities linked to the gold-plating contracts.

Officials confirmed that Potti was interrogated at the Crime Branch camp in Eanchakkal, Thiruvananthapuram, for more than 10 hours, and further arrests are likely in the coming days.