Mohanlal blinks, apologises for Empuraan while Prithviraj maintains stoic silence

The uproar surrounding the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan has escalated dramatically, with superstar Mohanlal issuing a regret note amid mounting political and social backlash.

Released on March 27, 2025, the film — directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and serving as a sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer — has sparked controversy over its alleged references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, drawing fierce criticism from right-wing groups, especially the Sangh Parivar.

“I have come to know that certain political and social themes incorporated into the conceptualisation of Empuraan, the second instalment of the Lucifer franchise, have caused significant distress to some of my well-wishers. As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films exhibit animosity toward any political movement, ideology, or religious group."

"Therefore, both I and the Empuraan team sincerely regret the distress caused to my dear ones. We also acknowledge that the responsibility for this rests with all of us who worked behind the film. With this realisation, we have collectively decided to remove such elements from the movie," read the note shared by Mohanlal across his social media handles.

Also read: L2: Empuraan to be re-released with changes as makers bow to right-wing fury

Cuts and dialogue altering

This came after reports confirmed that the filmmakers, under pressure from right-wing backlash, agreed to make 17 voluntary cuts to the film, including toning down scenes of violence and altering dialogues perceived as critical of the Sangh Parivar and the BJP-led central government.

The regret note has been widely interpreted as a caving in by Mohanlal, a stark contrast to the initial buzz that hailed Empuraan as a bold political thriller.

This shift is evident through the words of Major Ravi, a filmmaker and close associate of Mohanlal, who initially praised the film as a “great international achievement” but later U-turned, calling it an “agenda-driven narrative” that slipped past a censor board he labelled as “Sangh Parivar’s parasites of no use”.

Ravi’s volte-face, coupled with his claim that Mohanlal hadn’t even seen the film before its release, has fuelled speculation of internal discord and external pressure forcing the superstar’s hand.

Also read: Malayalam films storm theatres in Karnataka; 'Empuraan' makes a big splash

Political reactions

The controversy has sparked sharply divided reactions from Kerala’s political leaders.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan watched a regular screening of Empuraan with his family at a cinema in Thiruvananthapuram, a move widely seen as a political statement against what Left leaders call the “Sangh Parivar’s censorship agenda”. Despite the film mocking him and the Left, portraying their politics as confined to Kerala and irrelevant in India, Vijayan’s decision to watch it signalled a broader political stance in support of creative freedom.

“The reference to one of the most brutal genocides the country has witnessed in the film has enraged the Sangh Parivar, including not just its supporters but also BJP and RSS leaders, who are now openly issuing threats. Reports have even emerged suggesting that, under this pressure, the producers are being forced to re-censor and edit the film. This atmosphere of fear created by the Sangh Parivar is deeply concerning. It is not a mark of a democratic society that a work of art is targeted and artists are viciously attacked merely for taking a stand against communalism and portraying its horrors. In a democracy, a citizen’s freedom of expression must be safeguarded. The violent calls to destroy and ban artistic creations and to silence artists are fresh manifestations of a fascist mindset. This is a blatant violation of democratic rights” the Chief Minister wrote on Facebook after watching the film.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala too has seized the opportunity to criticise the Sangh Parivar’s reaction, accusing them of attempting to “curb freedom of expression through intimidation”.

“The BJP and its affiliates cannot dictate what artists create. Empuraan exposes their divisive tactics, and their outrage only proves its point”, said the Congress leader.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who initially extending “best wishes” to the Empuraan team on its release, later distanced himself from the film, announcing that he would not watch it due to its “distortion of truth”. Yet, he stopped short of endorsing a boycott, stating, “The BJP does not campaign against films; it’s just a movie.”

This ambivalence reflects the party’s attempt to balance its ideological base’s anger with a pragmatic avoidance of alienating Kerala’s cinephile electorate ahead of future polls.

Strategic retreat

Amid this cacophony, director Prithviraj Sukumaran has remained conspicuously silent. However, he shared Mohanlal's social media post without adding any comment.

Known for his outspokenness, Prithviraj’s refusal to say anything beyond agreeing to the cuts has raised eyebrows. Screenwriter Murali Gopy’s cryptic “let them fight it out” response to the backlash only deepens the mystery.

Some speculate that Prithviraj, facing accusations from the Sangh Parivar of “anti-nationalism” and calls for probes into his “foreign connections”, has opted for a strategic retreat to protect the film’s commercial prospects and his career. With Empuraan crossing ₹100 crore globally in the first two days despite the uproar, this silence may be a calculated move to let the storm pass.

Interestingly, online bookings have skyrocketed ever since reports of a possible re-edit or voluntary modifications began surfacing in the media.

For the Left and Congress, Empuraan has become a rallying cry against perceived censorship and authoritarianism. Pinarayi Vijayan’s screening gesture and Chennithala’s vocal support seem to frame the film as a resistance to right-wing hegemony, potentially galvanising their bases in Kerala.

Yet, Mohanlal’s regret note and the voluntary cuts risk undermining this narrative, signalling that even cultural icons may bend under pressure.

Also read: Mohanlal’s ‘Empuraan’ sparks outrage on social media

CBFC turnaround

The fallout also exposes the limitations of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Initially suggesting minor edits, the CBFC’s revisit, prompted by Sangh Parivar's uproar, has drawn criticism as a capitulation to political influence. Major Ravi’s scathing remark about the board’s “parasitic” nature reflects a broader disillusionment with its autonomy.

According to CBFC sources, the film's producers must submit an application for voluntary modifications to the already certified film. The CBFC board will then review these changes by watching the modified portions and issue an endorsement, which will be appended to the certificate.

If the proposed modifications total less than 72 minutes, a two-member quorum, comprising at least one man and one woman, must approve them. For modifications exceeding this duration, clearance must come from a five-member panel.

As of 1 pm on March 30, no such submission has been received on the CBFC regional office's dashboard.

Since tomorrow is a holiday, it is evident that the film, currently playing in over 4,000 theatres, will retain its original runtime for at least two more days.