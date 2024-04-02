CPI(M) refutes claims over undisclosed bank accounts, says charges 'baseless'

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 2 (PTI) The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Tuesday dismissed as 'propaganda' by certain quarters the allegation that the party has undisclosed bank accounts, and made an appeal to the public to reject the "baseless" campaign.

In a statement issued by the party's state secretariat, the Left party said it maintains accounts accurately and submits them to the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission without fail.

Covering up these facts, certain quarters are unleashing a baseless campaign against the party, it said and urged people to reject such "propaganda".

The Marxist party made the statement amid media reports that the Enforcement Directorate had shared details of the alleged undisclosed bank accounts of the CPI(M) and its leaders with the Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission as part of its money-laundering probe. PTI

