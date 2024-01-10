Cong intensifies attack against Left govt over Kerala YC prez arrest, protest march turns violent

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) Kerala Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil's arrest in connection with a recent violent protest led the national party to intensify its criticism against the CPI(M)-led government on Wednesday, claiming that the police action was a "political decision" taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Tension prevailed in the capital city for several hours today as agitated Youth Congress activists conducted a protest march to the Secretariat, the administrative hub, over Mamkootathil's arrest, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse them.

The grand old party argued that if a case were to be registered against anyone for inciting violence, it should have been initiated against CM Vijayan.

The Congress alleged that, through the arrest, Vijayan was settling his animosity and personal vendetta against Mamkootathil for criticising him and his government through the media.

After visiting Mamkootathil at the Central Prison, where he was remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, senior party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, stated that the party would persist in its fight until Vijayan was ousted from power.

The arrest of Mamkootathil in front of his mother and sister, after trespassing into their house, was the latest example of how the Vijayan government was treating young people who stage democratic protests, he alleged.

Hitting hard at the CM, Satheesan further charged that Vijayan's "call for riot" was the cause of all violence and assaults during the time of the "Nava Kerala Sadas," the recently concluded outreach programme of the state government.

However, the ruling CPI(M) today justified the arrest of the Youth Congress president, stating that it was only a "natural procedure" and no one would be allowed to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the southern state.

Speaking at a programme in Taliparamba in Kannur district, CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, said that the Congress should demonstrate courage to face legal action when necessary.

He also alleged that the Youth Congress president had submitted a fake medical certificate to obtain bail.

State Public Works Department Minister P A Mohammed Riyas also supported the police action, saying that it was not the first time a youth outfit leader was arrested and jailed in the name of protests.

Meanwhile, the protest march organised by Youth Congress activists, expressing their discontent over the arrest of Mamkootathil, created tension in front of the state Secretariat here today.

Mamkootathil was arrested by police from his house in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday morning for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march. A court had rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody later.

The police deployed water cannons multiple times to disperse protesters attempting to breach a barricade placed in front of the Secretariat complex.

As Youth Congress workers persisted in exchanging heated words with police and attempted to dismantle the barricade, water cannons were utilised to clear the protesters from the area.

Subsequently, the protestors sat on the road, raising slogans against both the police and the LDF government in the state.

Earlier, inaugurating the protest march, Shafi Parambil MLA criticised the police and said that they were acting like 'servants' of the Left government and party leaders.

The southern state witnessed widespread protests on Tuesday following the arrest of Mamkootathil who was held in connection with a Secretariat march organised last month to highlight alleged atrocities against Youth Congress workers during the state government's Nava Kerala Sadas programme led by Vijayan.

The court here remanded Mamkootathil in judicial custody till January 22, after considering a medical report that indicated he had no major health issues. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)