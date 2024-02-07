Centre's actions have weakened cooperative federalism: Pinarayi

Prior to the scheduled protest against the Centre, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remarked on Wednesday (February 7), that the recent actions of the central government have undermined cooperative federalism.
The protest against the Centre's alleged neglect of the state is not to defeat anyone but to get what is rightfully eligible for the state, he said, adding that the Centre has been cutting down funds.
Vijayan, along with his cabinet colleagues, will stage the protest in the national capital on Thursday. Addressing a press meet in the national capital, he also expressed hope that the protest would get massive support.
The Centre's discriminatory approach is impacting the state's social welfare efforts and such practices should be stopped, Vijayan said. The Kerala government has been blaming the Centre for the state's financial woes.
On Tuesday, Kerala's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) said the state has suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,07,513.09 crore over the fiscal period 2016-23 due to the inclusion of net accrual in the public account in the open market borrowing limit.
"The Kerala Cabinet has decided to take to the streets of Delhi along with MPs and MLAs in protest. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has invited the non-NDA CMs to join this novel democratic protest for the rights of all states in India's federal structure," it said.
From Pinarayi Vijayan's speech
Kerala is gearing up for a historic protest in Delhi tomorrow, with ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians from the state actively participating. This unprecedented struggle is essential for Kerala's survival and progress.
Our protest aims to protect the constitutional rights of all states, not just Kerala's. We're not seeking victory over anyone but are asserting our rightful claims instead of surrendering. We believe the entire nation will stand with Kerala in this endeavour.
We urge everyone to view this beyond partisan politics. While cooperative federalism is a cornerstone of our nation, recent actions by the Union Government have undermined this principle. The central government appears to favour states aligned with the NDA, neglecting others and imposing punitive measures, leading us to symbolically defend ourselves. We've reached out to chief ministers and political leaders for support and invited the public to join us.
Unconstitutional Fiscal Measures
Kerala, committed to fiscal responsibility, adhered to prescribed limits despite challenges like the pandemic. Yet, the Union Finance Ministry's imposition of new conditions contradicts constitutional recommendations and infringes on Kerala's autonomy.
Grants and Schemes
Central schemes, with predetermined terms, challenge federal principles. Despite significant state contributions, branding demands and funding restrictions disrupt essential projects like the LIFE Mission.
Reduction in Tax Share
Kerala's diminishing share in revenue sharing, particularly under the 15th Finance Commission, threatens its progress.
GST Compensation
Kerala faces substantial losses due to disparities in GST revenue sharing and the discontinuation of compensation, despite commitments made during GST implementation.
Revenue Deficit Grant
Despite Kerala's entitlement to revenue deficit grants, the central government's unilateral reduction is exacerbating fiscal challenges. This is hindering essential services and projects.
Additional Neglect
Kerala is facing neglect across various sectors. New projects are not being approved, and the state's name is hardly mentioned in the latest Union Budget. Despite fulfilling all requirements, Kerala's longstanding request for an AIIMS facility has been consistently overlooked. The central government has also ignored requests regarding the management of Thiruvananthapuram airport and Point of Call status for foreign airlines at Kannur Airport. Besides, delays in tender invitations for Kozhikode airport construction show further neglect.
In railway development, Kerala has been overlooked for new trains, track construction, and station modernisation, with discrimination evident against the K-Rail (Silverline) project. The central government has also tied assistance to the renaming of family health centres, hindering Kerala's healthcare initiatives. Despite substantial contributions to health insurance schemes, the central government insists on branding changes which disrupts ongoing projects.
The state government has successfully acquired and restarted operations of public sector undertakings like Hindustan Newsprint Limited and BHEL Electrical Machines Limited, which were ignored by the central government. Also, assistance for rubber farmers and approval for rail development projects are pending.
Regarding governance, Kerala faces challenges with governors overstepping their roles, disrupting legislative processes, and university functioning, posing a threat to constitutional values. Despite facing neglect, Kerala continues to seek alternative solutions for survival, protesting to show the gravity of the situation.
Despite challenges, Kerala has achieved remarkable milestones in various indices, reflecting its commitment to progress. However, the central government's obstructionism and neglect have impeded further development. Tomorrow's strike is a response to this unjust treatment, as Kerala advocates for a strong Centre and empowered states to uphold national unity.
Kerala's gathering in New Delhi today represents a step towards this goal. We are seeking support from all champions of democracy.