Vedan, Lekshmi row: Expert suggests removal of songs from Calicut University syllabus

Malayalam rapper Vedan’s “Bhoomi Njan Vaazhunna Idam” and singer-composer Gowri Lekshmi’s reimagined “Ajitha Hare” have once again stirred controversy — this time within the academic corridors of Calicut University, where a recent expert committee recommendation to drop the songs from the Malayalam syllabus has sparked opposition from students and academic circles.

Also read: Nimisha Priya case: Social media backlash threatens to derail pardon talks in Yemen

Dr. M M Basheer, the expert appointed by the Vice-Chancellor, has formally recommended the withdrawal of the song from the third semester BA Malayalam syllabus, stating it is unsuitable for undergraduate study. The recommendation follows weeks of political pressure and administrative intervention, including objections from the BJP-nominated syndicate members and a direct query from Kerala Governor and Chancellor Rajendra V Arlekar.

However, the university syndicate remains firm on retaining the songs in the syllabus. “It’s the Board of Studies that has the authority to decide the curriculum. The Vice-Chancellor or any expert inquiry has no say in that. We’ve finalised the syllabus, and it will remain as is. Let’s be clear — this is all political posturing. The real issue for the complainant is Vedan’s caste, and we are not going to yield,” a syndicate member told The Federal.

Modernising curriculum

The song had been included as part of a Comparative Literature module that juxtaposed global and local forms of protest music, specifically, Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” with Vedan’s Malayalam rap track. Another piece, Lekshmi’s reinterpretation of the Kathakali composition “Ajitha Hare”, was also part of the same module. The university’s attempt to modernise its curriculum, however, has now met resistance on political, moral, and academic grounds.

Also read: Kerala governor backs ‘guru puja’ amid school foot-washing row

The renewed scrutiny over Vedan’s inclusion began after BJP syndicate member A K Anuraj submitted a formal complaint, arguing that the artist — whose real name is Hirandas Murali — should not be elevated in a university curriculum given his recent arrest in Kochi for alleged cannabis possession and illegal possession of a tiger tooth. Anuraj also cited older allegations of sexual misconduct and questioned whether such a figure could be held up as an academic reference.

Following the complaint, Governor Arlekar sought an explanation from the university. In his capacity as Chancellor, he expressed concern over what he described as the moral suitability of including artists with criminal records or controversial public images in educational materials. Vice-Chancellor Raveendran responded by entrusting senior scholar and former Malayalam department head Dr. Basheer to evaluate the matter.

What report said

He submitted the report this week. While not referring to Vedan’s legal troubles directly, the report concluded that the song is not suitable for inclusion in the compulsory undergraduate curriculum. The reasoning was twofold: first, that the musical and structural complexity of the rap track made it difficult for the average undergraduate student to meaningfully analyse, especially when paired with Jackson’s work; and second, that the song’s lyrics contain what Dr. Basheer called “ideological contradictions” and “factual inaccuracies.”

Also read: Family clinics to swanky super speciality hospitals, the story of Kerala’s healthcare

“‘Bhoomi Njan Vaazhunna Idam’ is only an oral outpouring by Vedan,” says Dr. Basheer. “Its content includes references to political events from various periods in world history. There is no intent to craft poetic concepts with ideological depth or to weave them together with rational cohesion. The focus is on the emotional impact evoked by these oral expressions. The aim is to momentarily awaken memories of those events in the minds of listeners. In some places, there are factual inaccuracies and ideological contradictions. Therefore, the comparative study section in the syllabus that analyses the musical features of Michael Jackson’s and Vedan’s songs should be removed and replaced with a more appropriate lesson,” the report recommended.

The report also recommended dropping Lekshmi’s “Ajitha Hare”, stating that students unfamiliar with the original Kathakali version would find it difficult to critically engage with her modern interpretation. However, they supported retaining Jackson’s song in the syllabus, citing its global familiarity and clearer pedagogical framing.

Vedan's work and controversies

This is not the first time Vedan’s work has attracted institutional attention. His music — often rooted in anti-caste politics and street-level social commentary — has gained both critical acclaim and resistance since he emerged from Thrissur’s independent music scene in 2020. The rapper has built a reputation through tracks like “Voice of the Voiceless”, but has also courted controversy, most recently with his April 2025 arrest. Though released on bail, the case has remained active and continues to be cited by opponents as grounds for disqualification from academic inclusion.

Also read: KEAM 2025 exam results cancelled by Kerala High Court

Lekshmi, a trained classical vocalist and contemporary performer, has previously been targeted online by conservative groups for her presentation of classical pieces in non-traditional formats. In particular, her stage performances of “Ajitha Hare”, sometimes featuring her in shorts and cropped tops or modern attire while performing Kathakali-derived music, had sparked online criticism for “disrespecting tradition”. She had also blended revolutionary and Leftist songs into her live shows — another point of friction with certain conservative and politically aligned groups.

In 2022 and 2023, Lekshmi faced sustained trolling and cyberbullying on social media, particularly from right-wing cultural pages and anonymous accounts accusing her of “vulgarising” heritage art forms. While she responded at the time by stating her right to reinterpret music as an artist, the backlash has continued in varying forms. Her inclusion in an academic syllabus was, for these critics, a step too far.

Board of Studies to decide

The expert committee’s recommendation will now be sent to the Board of Studies, which has the authority to formally revise the syllabus.

However, Associate Professor Dr. M S Ajith, Chairperson of the Malayalam syllabus expert committee and faculty at Tirur Thunchan Memorial Government College, said he came to know about the matter only through news reports. He clarified that the syllabus framed by the expert committee must be approved by the Academic Council, and no one has the authority to alter it unilaterally. “Therefore, Calicut University is not obligated to implement M Basheer’s recommendations,” Dr. Ajith pointed out.

The proposed removal has drawn criticism from academic and student circles. They argue that the Governor’s direct involvement, combined with objections from BJP-affiliated syndicate members, constitutes undue interference in university affairs. The Vice-Chancellor’s office has maintained that the review process followed due academic procedure and that the committee’s findings were based on educational merit alone.

With the controversy again highlighting tensions between cultural expression and institutional control, Calicut University’s curriculum decisions are under close scrutiny.