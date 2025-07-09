KEAM 2025 exam results cancelled by Kerala High Court

In a significant blow to the Kerala syllabus students and the state government, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday (July 9) annulled the KEAM 2025 (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) exam results and directed a fresh ranking list.

The court invalidated the state government’s move to change the marks conversion method used to equalise scores between the Kerala syllabus and CBSE syllabus candidates. Justice D K Singh noted that this change — made at the final prospectus stage of the admission process — was erroneous.

Petition filed by student

CBSE-syllabus student Hana Fathima, who passed Plus Two, filed the petition, arguing that the new marks-conversion formula violated the exam guidelines and resulted in a loss of the weightage advantage that CBSE students previously held. The court agreed, issuing the order.

Under the previous formula, Kerala syllabus students received lower marks relative to CBSE students, which prompted the government to introduce a new equalisation formula.

Education Minister R Bindu had announced the KEAM results on July 1, based on that changed formula.