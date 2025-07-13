Kerala governor backs ‘guru puja’ amid school foot-washing row

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 13 (PTI) Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday strongly defended the practice of 'guru puja' observed by a section of people, saying that "offering flowers at the feet of teachers is part of Indian culture".

His remarks came a day after the CPI(M)-led LDF government strongly criticised the recent performance of 'pada puja' (feet washing rituals) in two CBSE schools in the state.

He questioned the criticism directed at the ritual and asked, "I don’t understand which culture these people come from".

The state government sought an explanation from the management of these schools.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday expressed shock over reports that students were made to wash the feet of retired teachers. He termed the act "condemnable" and "against democratic values".

"Guru puja is part of our culture, where we offer flowers at the feet of our gurus... But some people have objected to it. I don’t understand which culture they belong to," the Governor said while speaking at a programme organised by Balagokulam, a right-wing outfit, in Balaramapuram.

Highlighting the importance of "honouring teachers", Arlekar said gurus are "great souls" and "deserve respect".

"If we forget our culture, we forget ourselves—we’ll be nowhere in this world," he claimed.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan strongly criticised the ritual, calling it part of an alleged "RSS agenda to erode Kerala’s secular and democratic fabric." "No one is against respecting or honouring teachers," he said, adding, "But this ritual, which was abandoned centuries ago, is rooted in feudal culture and aims to revive chaturvarnya, the ancient caste system." He further alleged that such practices "aim to instil a slave mentality in the younger generation, especially in RSS-controlled schools." Media reports said 'pada puja' ceremonies were held in two CBSE schools under the Bharatheeya Vidyanikethan management in Kasaragod and Mavelikkara on Guru Purnima Day, observed last Thursday.

Minister Sivankutty said the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) had been directed to seek explanations from the schools.

"Practices that promote a slave mentality are unacceptable under any circumstances. Education must instil knowledge and self-awareness," he stated.

He added that the Department of General Education has the authority to act against schools under any syllabus that violates the Right to Education Act and related regulations.

The ruling CPI(M)'s student wing, Students’ Federation of India (SFI), and the Opposition Congress's student outfit, Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), also condemned the ritual and demanded action against the school managements. PTI

