Kerala: Fresh row erupts after VC suspends registrar for notice cancelling Guv event

Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal on Wednesday (July 2) suspended Registrar KS Anil Kumar with immediate effect for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme, which was attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.

The order alleged that the Registrar, on June 25, cancelled the sanction granted to Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi for the use of the University Senate Hall after the programme had commenced and while the Governor - who also serves as Chancellor of the University - was on stage.

The Registrar rejected the allegation, stating that the notice was issued before the Governor arrived at the venue and that he has evidence to prove it.

He said he had done nothing wrong and would challenge the Vice Chancellor's decision through legal means.

Minister criticises VC’s action

The Vice Chancellor's action has drawn sharp criticism from state Higher Education Minister R Bindu who accused Dr Kunnummal of "misusing his powers".

As per the relevant act and rules, the VC does not have the authority to suspend the Registrar, as the Syndicate - the Registrar's appointing authority - holds that power, the minister told reporters here.

Also Read: Kerala Minister Sivankutty slams Governor over Bharat Mata portrait

"The Vice Chancellor can place the matter before the Syndicate. Other than that, there is no provision in the existing law for the Vice Chancellor to take direct action against the Registrar," the minister said.

‘Misuse of power’

Citing Anil Kumar's claim that the notice was issued prior to the Governor's arrival, the minister added that the suspension was based on a false allegation.

"That is a sheer misuse of power," Bindu said.

Also Read: Bharat Mata row: Kerala govt says Guv’s action violated constitutional propriety

She further alleged that Dr Kunnummal was appointed as acting Vice Chancellor only after declaring his allegiance to the RSS, and that he has now exceeded his authority.

Syndicate objects to suspension

Members of the Left-aligned Syndicate have strongly objected to the suspension.

They echoed the minister's view, stating that the Vice Chancellor lacks the authority to suspend the Registrar and that only the Syndicate can take action against officials above the rank of Deputy Registrar.

Left Syndicate members claimed that the Vice Chancellor’s move has brought disrepute to the university.

Massive protest

Meanwhile, the issue sparked a massive protest by SFI and DYFI activists, who marched separately to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday (July 2) night, raising slogans against the Governor.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting students and youth activists who marched towards the Raj Bhavan.

Some DYFI members reportedly crossed police barricades, creating a tense situation for the personnel deployed to guard the Raj Bhavan.

Also Read: Kerala: Bharat Mata image sparks ideological clash, worsens governor-govt feud

The police managed to bring the situation under control with the help of the organisation’s leaders.

DYFI workers later staged a sit-in, during which leaders addressing the gathering alleged that the Governor, through the Vice Chancellor, was attempting to turn Kerala University into a "saffron fort" - a reference to the ideological influence of the RSS - and vowed to resist it.

They also accused the Governor of acting on the instructions of the RSS karyalaya (headquarters).

Tense situation on June 25

Tensions ran high at the Kerala University Senate campus on June 25, as activists from the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), clashed with police and staged a large protest against the display of the Bharat Mata portrait at the function attended by the Governor.

SFI activists engaged in heated exchanges with both the organisers of the event -the Padmanabha Seva Samithi - and the police, demanding the immediate removal of the portrait from the Senate Hall.

The protest escalated into a physical scuffle when SFI members attempted to forcibly enter the hall prior to the Governor's arrival. Police managed to clear the way and ensured the Governor's smooth entry to the venue by removing the protesters from the main campus entrance.

Also Read: Why Kerala Minister walked out of Raj Bhavan event

As the situation grew tense, the University Registrar reportedly intervened and revoked the organisers' permission to conduct the programme.

Although the organisers are said to have informed the Raj Bhavan of the development, the Governor chose to attend the event regardless of the protests.

(With agency inputs)