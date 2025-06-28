Kerala Minister Sivankutty slams Governor over Bharat Mata portrait

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jun 28 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday strongly criticised Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for displaying Bharat Mata portrait during official functions at Raj Bhavan and labelled the act a "blatant violation" of constitutional norms.

The minister also termed the portrait, depicting a woman holding a saffron flag, as a "religious image".

A person holding a constitutional post worshipping such an image during official events is "tantamount to subverting the basic principles of the Constitution", he said at a press conference here.

Sivankutty's statement comes against the backdrop of intense war of words and street protests in Kerala over the Raj Bhavan's decision to display the Bharat Mata portrait at functions there.

In response to a question, he emphasised that the Preamble of the country declares it a secular democratic republic.

Citing various Articles of the Constitution, he said the promotion of any religious practice is prohibited in government programmes by those holding constitutional positions.

These Articles mandate the state's neutrality in religious matters.

"So, this action by the Governor is a blatant attack on the secular nature of the Indian Constitution. This is not only a violation of protocol, but also an act that undermines the secular values guaranteed by the Constitution," Sivankutty said.

The minister also justified his recent decision to boycott an official function held at Raj Bhavan over the display of the portrait.

"I walked out because I could not bear witness to such constitutional violations. I was only fulfilling my responsibility to uphold the Constitution. I am committed to go to any length to protect the secular nature of the Constitution." Coming down heavily on the Governor, the state minister further said by paying floral tributes before the portrait, the Governor is "insulting" the secular nature of the Constitution.

Displaying and worshipping the image of Bharatamba at an official function would "tantamount to officially endorsing" a particular religious symbol, contrary to the secular nature of the country, he alleged.

It is for these reasons, Sivankutty explained, why the image of Bharat Mata is viewed as a religious symbol and its display at official functions is criticised as being opposed to constitutional, secular and democratic values.

The southern state has been witnessing a tussle between Arlekar and the Marxist party-led LDF government over the display of the Bharat Mata portrait during official events at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly conveyed to the Governor about the government's dissent in using anything other than national symbols during official functions, sources said. PTI

