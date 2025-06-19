Why Kerala Minister walked out of Raj Bhavan event?

Kerala’s Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday (June 19) walked out of the Bharat Scouts and Guides Rajya Puraskar award function held at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, complaining about 'protocol violation' and 'ideological imposition'.

The minister was offended by a 'Bharat Mata' portrait — depicting a woman holding an RSS-styled saffron flag — on the stage, which he deemed a violation of official protocol.

“I have no regrets about my decision,” Sivankutty told the media later. “I walked out of the function because the Governor and the Raj Bhavan undermined the Constitution and violated official protocol,” he added.

RSS overtones

Sivankutty criticised the inclusion of the image, questioning its legitimacy. “Who is this woman holding a saffron flag? Is she supposed to be ‘Mother India’? Which part of the Constitution says we must venerate such an image?” he asked, pointing out that the portrait carried ideological overtones associated with the RSS.

He stressed that he would have had no objection to a photograph of the Father of the Nation, or even the Prime Minister of India, asserting that the event was “not an RSS event”, but a government programme.

“I will not follow instructions from someone who behaves like an RSS functionary. This is Kerala. That kind of politics doesn’t work here,” he declared.

Adding that the Raj Bhavan is a constitutional institution, he said that the Governor should act accordingly and not use it as a political platform.

Raj Bhavan’s rebuke

Kerala's Raj Bhavan on Thursday (June 19) strongly criticised minister Sivankutty for walking out of a public event while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was present on the dais, calling it a "serious breach of protocol and a grave insult to the constitutional office of the Governor."

In a strongly worded statement, Raj Bhavan said the Governor, as the constitutional head of the state, deserves the highest respect from elected representatives, especially ministers who are sworn in by the Governor with an oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

"The walkout staged by the State Minister for Education & Labour, Shri V Sivankutty, from the dais this morning while the Hon'ble Governor was present, is a gross violation of protocol and a grave insult to the office of the Governor," the statement said.

The Raj Bhavan noted that the minister had arrived at the event with a prepared speech, suggesting that the walkout may have been pre-planned. The statement also referred to a remark made by the minister during his speech, where he admitted he did not recognise the portrait of Bharatamba on the stage.

Raj Bhavan said the minister’s actions not only disrespected the Governor but also sent a poor message to the students present.

This is the second time this month that Kerala ministers have boycotted a Raj Bhavan function over the controversial display of a Bharat Mata portrait — depicting a woman holding a saffron flag alongside an unofficial map like image of India.

On June 5, Agriculture and Environment Minister P Prasad had rescheduled the World Environment Day celebrations, refusing to attend the Governor's event for the same reason.

