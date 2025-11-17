Amit Shah’s Malayalam reply to Brittas sparks political buzz

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent response in Malayalam to a letter by CPI(M) MP John Brittas has set the political circles a buzz, as it is the first instance of a Union Home Minister issuing an official response in the language.

Letter on Home Ministry’s OCI directive

Shah responded to Brittas’ letter, urging him to cancel the Home Ministry’s directive according to which the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) registration of a person will be cancelled if he or she gets charge sheeted for an offence carrying a sentence of seven years or more.

According to media reports, Shah, in his response to Brittas in Malayalam, acknowledged its receipt without providing any further details.

What Brittas wrote

The development comes weeks after Brittas, in his letter on October 22, urged the Centre to review and cancel the notification, alleging that it violated the principle of natural justice and constitutional guarantees.

Also Read: Kerala school employee dies by suicide; BLO work pressure blamed

“Beyond its legal infirmities, the measure also raises concerns under the principles of natural justice, due process, and proportionality. The absence of a judicial finding prior to cancellation could expose OCI cardholders to arbitrary or prejudicial action, thereby undermining the constitutional guarantees of fairness and equality before law,” stated Brittas in the letter.

“I therefore earnestly request your good self to be graciously pleased to accord your personal attention to this pressing matter and to kindly have the said notification reviewed and annulled, so as to ensure that any action affecting OCI cardholders is taken strictly in accordance with law and only after due judicial determination by a court of competent jurisdiction,” he added.

Political implication

Shah’s response in Malayalam assumes significance as the BJP has often been accused by Opposition parties of trying to impose Hindi on states where it is not the common language.

Also Read: Sabarimala gold case: SIT reaches Hill Shrine for scientific examination

The development comes at a time when Kerala is scheduled to hold Assembly elections next year and the BJP is determined to get a foothold in the state. The saffron party won its first Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in the 2024 general elections.