Kerala school employee dies by suicide; BLO work pressure blamed

A school employee, who was working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, was found hanging in his house in north Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday (November 16).

Local people and his family members alleged that Aneesh George, the deceased man, took the extreme step due to the work pressure in connection with the SIR exercise.

George was working as a peon in a government school in Payyannur. Police said he was found hanging in the hall of the first floor of his house in Payyannur.

According to the FIR, the man had been under pressure for some time in connection with the BLO duties.

‘Was working till 2 am’

A person close to George's family told news agency PTI that George had complained about the heavy workload and job stress related to the completion of the SIR-related work.

“His family said Aneesh George was working till 2 am on Sunday. They said he was under immense pressure to complete the filling of the forms related to SIR and distribute it among everyone in the designated area,” he told reporters.

The shocking incident comes at a time when all major political parties in Kerala, including the ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress, have been voicing displeasure against the implementation of SIR in the state.

PTI quoted CPI(M) leader MV Jayarajan as saying that they have been pointing out about the work pressure on BLOs in connection with the SIR. Congress leader Rijil Makkutty said George was a victim of the Election Commission’s attempt to implement it ahead of the local body polls to fulfil the BJP agenda.

“Due to the extreme workload, he might have felt there was no option other than ending his own life. His death was extremely unfortunate,” Jayarajan said.

He also urged the Election Commission to hold the SIR in the state until the LSGD polls are over.

Report sought

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Rathan U Kelkar, said a report has been sought from the Kannur district collector on the death.

“A police investigation is also underway. The other things can be decided after receiving the report. The BLOs are working in a collective manner and we have not received any information about their work pressure so far,” he told reporters.

He also clarified that BLOs need not to do any job other than the one in connection with the SIR for 31 days and normally there is no chance of any work pressure.

The official also said the police investigation and the report of the district collector would bring out all details of the incident.

In West Bengal, where also SIR is underway, BLOs have been protesting against tremendous work pressure, especially after a BLO named Namita Hansda, a 50-year-old anganwadi worker who was assigned BLO duties, died of a stroke on November 9. Her husband claimed she collapsed due to severe stress related to SIR-related work.

(With agency inputs)

Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.