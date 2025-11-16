Sabarimala gold case: SIT reaches Hill Shrine for scientific examination

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) The SIT probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple reached the hill shrine on Sunday to conduct a scientific test, police officials said.

The scientific test, as suggested by the Kerala High Court, will be held after 1 pm on Monday, after Deva Anujna (divine permission) rituals.

The team led by DySP S Sasidharan, the investigation officer, reached Pampa on Sunday morning. Apart from the police, forensic experts, including chemical analysts, will join the team for the procedure, the officials added.

The team will be stationed in Sannidhanam to complete the procedure on Monday itself, it is expected.

Recently, Special Investigation Team (SIT) approached the court seeking permission to conduct scientific examinations of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols to determine the extent of gold loss reported in 2019.

The court then directed the SIT to weigh the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and side pillar plates.

It also instructed the investigators to take a sample of the gold cladding to assess the purity and quality of the plating, measure the surface area of the plates, and collect copper samples from the Dwarapalaka plates and door frames.

These samples, the court said, should be subjected to scientific analyses, including electrical conductivity, spectroscopic, and microstructure examinations.

Even though SIT expected to complete the test on November 15, before the Sabarimala pilgrimage season begins, Thanthri (Chief Priest) suggested that the scientific examination be conducted only after the Deva Anujna rituals.

Based on Thanthri's suggestion, the court directed the SIT to conduct the test after Ucha Pooja and the temple's closure at 1 pm on Monday. PTI

