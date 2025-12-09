Actress sexual assault case: MP Adoor Prakash clarifies 'Dileep got justice' remark

After his “Dileep got justice” statement drew criticism, Congress MP and UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Tuesday (December 9) claimed he never said he was not with the survivor in the sensational 2017 Kerala actress sexual assault case and that his remark was partially shown on TV channels in a misleading manner.

The clarification by Prakash came a few hours after his statement about actor Dileep getting justice was rejected by the Congress, which stated it was his "personal view". It also invited criticism from the CPI(M)-led LDF, which contended that it shows the "anti-women mindset" of the Opposition.

Prakash said that he, the Congress and the UDF were always with the survivor in the case. He admitted that he said Dileep got justice in the case, but claimed that the rest of what he said was not shown by TV channels.

CM slams 'weird' comment

The UDF convenor claimed that he had said that the survivor did not get justice in the matter and that the government should take steps to ensure she does.

Prakash claimed that the government was now trying to hide the failure of the prosecution.

He also denied that he had said the government was going to appeal the case in order to trouble Dileep.

In the morning, after voting in the local body poll at Adoor in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, Prakash told reporters that Dileep, who was acquitted in the 2017 case, "got justice".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the remark as "weird" and questioned why such a hurried comment was made.

Dileep claims 'real conspiracy'

He said that it appeared to be contrary to the public sentiment on the issue.

The CM said that the decision to go in for an appeal would be taken after carefully examining the legal position.

He was responding to Prakash's remark in the morning that the government goes in for appeal as it has nothing better to do.

In the 2017 case, besides Dileep, the trial court acquitted three others, including the actor's close friend Sarath.

After the verdict, Dileep, whose real name is P Gopalakrishnan, claimed there was a "real conspiracy" by some police officials and a section of the media to implicate him in the case earlier with an eye on destroying his career.

The court on Monday convicted Sunil N S alias Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh V P, Salim H, and Pradeep – the first six accused in the case.

(With agency inputs)