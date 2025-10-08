DK Shivakumar bats for sealed studio hosting Big Boss Kannada

Bengaluru, Oct 8 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday batted for Vels Studio hosting Bigg Boss Kannada, which has been sealed over violating environment norms.

Shivakumar said not only Bigg Boss but also all entertainment programmes should continue in the state as they generate employment.

"I have advised that they should be given an opportunity to resolve whatever the issues are. Bigg Boss is not the only one -- all entertainment programmes should continue," the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters here.

Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited (Jolly Wood Studios & Adventures) was sealed following orders from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

In its order, the Board said, "The said premises are being used for large-scale entertainment and studio operations without obtaining the required consent for establishment and consent for operation under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981." Shivakumar said he had inaugurated the Jolly Wood Studio where the Bigg Boss show is being held.

"I have obtained information from the District Commissioner of Bengaluru South district about what happened there. I have also said that employment is important. Private parties have invested there," he added.

Deputy chief minister said the KSPCB had issued a notice to Jolly Wood Studio for not complying with the pollution regulations.

"The officials have acted lawfully. I came to know about this matter through the media," he added.

When asked about Union minister and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy's sarcastic tweet saying 'nut and bolt tightened', Shivakumar said the JD(S) and Kumaraswamy are doing politics.

"Unless they remember me and my name every day, Kumaraswamy will neither find peace nor sleep nor have the energy for anything," he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South district Yeshwanth V Gurukar told reporters in the district headquarter town Ramanagara that Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited has sought 10 days time to comply with all the directions.

"The organisers met me and sought 10 days time to follow all the rules. We have forwarded their request to the KSPCB. We will take action based on KSPCB's decision," Gurukar said. PTI

