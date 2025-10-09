Karnataka govt approves 1-day menstrual leave a month across sectors

The Karnataka government on Thursday (October 9) has decided to grant one day of menstrual leave every month to all working women, both in government and private sectors.

The landmark decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in Bengaluru. The Cabinet approved the ‘Menstrual Leave Policy 2025’ proposed by the Labour Department, which mandates one paid leave day each month for women working in government offices, garment factories, multinational companies, IT-BT firms, and other organisations operating within the state.

What minister said

Calling it a progressive initiative, Labour Minister Santosh Lad told The Federal Karnataka that this policy represents a forward-thinking approach.

In 2024, the state government proposed six menstrual leave days annually. However, the new policy has now doubled it to 12 days per year, acknowledging the physical pain and mental stress experienced by women during menstruation, the minister explained.

In Bengaluru’s garment factories, over five lakh workers, of whom nearly 90 per cent are women. The decision is expected to bring significant relief and support to women employed in the garment, IT, and other sectors.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)