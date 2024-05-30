Yaga being performed in Kerala to destroy Cong govt in Karnataka, claims DK Shivakumar

In Karnataka politics, instances of witchcraft, mantras, rituals, and animal sacrifices supposedly to “destroy” enemies are nothing new. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reportedly performed such rituals.

On Thursday (May 30), such practices were back in the news as Shivakumar claimed that a ritual named “Shatru Bhairavi Yaga” was performed at a temple in Kerala against him, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government.

'Given details in writing'

“A yaga (a Vedic ritual) has been conducted against me in Kerala and our government. Someone has given (details) about it to me in writing, about the pooja which is going on," Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, told the media in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar was seen wearing a bracelet which he said "was gifted by someone".

“Shatru Bhairavi Yaga is being performed near Rajarajeshwari temple in Kerala for Shatru Samhara (destruction of enemies). For this yaga ‘Pancha Bali’ (five kinds of sacrifice) is being given... 21 goats, three buffaloes, 21 black sheep, five pigs... Aghoris are being approached. It is still on,” he added.

Names not revealed

He did not reveal any names but said he knows who is doing it and called them “experts”. “I know who is doing it, who is getting it done; they are experts in it. I don’t want to talk much as you (media) will take it somewhere else. You, too, would know who it is.”

He said “political people” are involved and he has the blessings of God and people. “If not political people, who else will do it? Check near Rajarajeshwari temple (you will know)… More than their yaga, I have the blessings of God and people, also my belief.”

“All this is happening because the Congress is becoming strong in Karnataka and Prajwal Revanna’s case has almost demoralised the BJP and JD(S). So, it is evident that some people are trying to bring down the Congress government,” a Congress leader told The Federal.

It is not new for Karnataka politicians to perform yagas in various temples, consult astrologers in Kerala for their political rise, or defeat their opponents. Shivakumar and Yediyurappa have often visited Kerala for the same and had, made headlines in the past.

During the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government, talks of magic and mantras were prevalent. Politicians turned to these tactics to either save or topple state governments.

In 2018, when the BJP was strategising to take control of the state, then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy reportedly sought rituals to “destroy” his opponents who spoke ill of him. His brother H D Revanna started a yaga in Karnataka’s Sringeri for Kumaraswamy, who also participated in it. Around the same time, Yediyurappa (then BJP chief) visited a temple in Kerala during “Operation Kamala” to form the government.

In response, Revanna said, “As long as we have the blessings of Mother Sharada, nothing can harm us. If Yediyurappa resorts to magic, it will backfire on him.”



When Deve Gowda performed 'Chandika Yaga'

Deve Gowda had also turned to yagas like “Chandika Yaga”. Now, Shivakumar claims that similar attempts are being made against him, although he had reportedly resorted to such “tantras” before.

Yediyurappa wore turmeric powder on his face and also sported lemons on his hand when he tried to become the Chief Minister after Kumaraswamy ditched him to form a coalition government in 2007. Even the doors of the Opposition lounge in the Assembly hall were closed, and the Opposition leaders were made to enter through another common door. Reportedly, astrologers had asked Yediyurappa to do the same to become Chief Minister while going for a vote of confidence in the Assembly. The then Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and other MLAs had to clash with the Assembly hall marshals at the time. Even vermillion, turmeric powder, and other things were found near the main gate of Vidhana Soudha.

“In Karnataka, it is common for some politicians to turn to tantric practitioners in Chamarajanagar or Dakshina Kannada districts or the neighbouring state of Kerala. This bad tradition of seeking supernatural help for political crises or to harm rivals continues even in the digital age,” said political analyst C Rudrappa.

“For such individuals, power does not seem to come from democracy. They resort to various transcendental forces to retain power,” he added.