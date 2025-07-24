Worm found in food served at Rameshwaram Cafe at Bengaluru airport

A worm was found in a dish served at the Rameshwaram Cafe outlet inside Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, on Thursday (July 24) morning, according to a report.

The incident came to light after the customer who ordered pongal for breakfast raised an objection and began filming his experience, a report in NDTV said.

Also Read: ‘Sorry or threat?’: Rameshwaram Café founder trolled for ‘angry’ apology over expired food

Customer complaint

The customer alleged that the staff initially attempted to downplay the matter and did not acknowledge the issue until he started recording a video of the pongal with the worm in it.

The man claimed the cafe staff apologised and offered a refund of Rs 300 only after he began filming. He reportedly received the full refund for the food item.

A video of the incident shows the customer highlighting the worm in a spoon of pongal, as he pans the camera partially across the restaurant.

Also Read: Expired items found at Rameshwaram Cafe in Hyderabad; what owners say

No statement from cafe

In the video, the man is heard discussing with another customer about the possibility of raising a complaint with the cafe owner via Instagram.

A staff member is also heard asking whether they had spoken in an inappropriate manner.

The Rameshwaram Cafe management has not yet issued any statement regarding the incident.

Also Read: Mastermind of Rameshwaram Café blast tells sleeper cells to attack trains in India: Report

Popular restaurant chain

The Rameshwaram Cafe is a Bengaluru-based restaurant chain popular among both locals and travellers.

Known for its South Indian cuisine, the brand has expanded to other cities, including Hyderabad.

This is not the first time the chain has faced scrutiny. In May 2024, several of its Hyderabad outlets came under the scanner of the Telangana Food Safety Department.

Officials found a large quantity of expired and mislabelled food items during inspections. This included 100 kg of urad dal that had expired in March 2024, as well as expired curds and milk.