‘Sorry or threat?’: Rameshwaram Café founder trolled for ‘angry’ apology over expired food

Rameshwaram Café, a popular chain of restaurants in southern India, which recently hit the headlines following a bomb blast at its Bengaluru outlet, is in the news again – over food safety violations and the founder’s rather ‘aggressive’ apology on the matter, which has subjected him to massive trolling on social media.

The Telangana Food Safety Enforcement Department during recent raids at the Hyderabad outlet of the café, found expired food items like urad dal (black gram) and dairy products in the restaurant’s pantry.

Founder’s ‘aggressive’ apology

Days after the raids, café’s founder Raghavendra Rao issued a video apology in which he vouched for the restaurant’s commitment toward using the best ingredients. However, what irked social media users was the body language of Rao, which they said made his apology look more like a threat.

In the 1.16 minute video, which has gone viral ever since, Rao is seen speaking in an intimidating tone while frequently pointing fingers at the camera.

“We are here to deliver the best product as promised and use the best ingredients forever. We have done little mistakes and I sincerely apologise for it. I would like to convey to the entire customers that we follow (former president) APJ Abdul Kalam's footsteps," Rao says in the video.

When Rao shares that he is taking the raid as a lesson and has told his team to course correct, it rather appears as if he is admonishing his employees instead of addressing clients.

“Our vision is to play globally. We know we can’t make a single mistake. I take it as a lesson. I have told my entire team to correct each and every step so that we don’t go wrong. This is how we learn. I promise you, and want to state very strongly that all our raw ingredients are of premium quality,” he says.

‘Saying sorry or threatening us?’ ask social media users

The video has been shared multiple times on X, with social media users calling Rao arrogant while lashing out at his “aggressive” apology. Many users called out the restaurant for using expired ingredients despite charging a bomb for the food.

“Not going there after seeing this. He's threatening the customers,” said a user on X.

“This doesn’t sound like an apology by far. I’ve been a supporter and customer of Rameshwaram Café – but when they charge nearly Rs 200 for a dosa and use bad quality expired ingredients, it is nothing but disregard for the customer,” another post said.

Many slammed Rao for dragging former president APJ Abdul Kalam into the conversation.

“Overrated place. Stopped buying from them. Too expensive and nothing great about the taste. He is blabbering in this video and makes it sound as if Shri APJ Kalam as his business partner,” said a user.

“Kalam ji inspired him to sell ₹40 dose for ₹200 it seems,” commented another.

Others were outright sarcastic.

“Is he apologising or trying to blackmail? Ehsaan kar raha hai kya maafi maang ke (is he doing a favour by apologising),” said a user.

During the May 23 raids at the restaurant, the task force of the Telangana food safety department found several expired products from its inventory including 100 kg of urad dal worth ₹16,000, 10 kg of curd and eight litres milk from Nandini brand worth ₹700 and unlabelled jaggery. The department in a post on X, said all the seized items were destroyed on the spot.

Following the raids, Rao’s wife and company’s co-founder CA Divya Raghavendra Rao had said in a statement that the products were not meant for consumption.