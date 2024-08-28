Mastermind of Rameshwaram Café blast tells sleeper cells to attack trains in India: Report

The alleged mastermind behind the Rameshwaram Café blast in Bengaluru on March 1 this year, Farhatullah Ghori, has reportedly asked sleeper cells in India to carry out terror attacks in India on trains, petroleum pipelines, and 'Hindu' leaders.

According to a report in India Today quoting certain sources, intelligence agencies in India have come across a three-minute-long video by the terrorist Ghori released on the messaging app Telegram about three weeks ago. In the video, Ghori tells the sleeper cells to carry out terror attacks on the rail network in India, and even explains the different methods of bomb blasts using pressure cookers.

This information has put Indian intelligence agencies on high alert.

Farhatullah Ghori – the terrorist behind several attacks

Farhatullah Ghori has several aliases – Sardar Sahab, Abu Sufiyan, Faru. He is reportedly now based in Pakistan, and is the one who planned and orchestrated the bomb blast in the Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru. He is supposed to have carried out the attack using a sleeper cell and with the aid of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Ghori’s son-in-law, Shahid Faisal, was in touch with both the accused in the Rameshwaram Café blast – Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib. Both of them are allegedly part of a Islamic State module in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Ghori has been linked with other terrorist attacks in India – the one on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat in 2002 that killed more than 30 people, and the suicide attack on the Task Force in Hyderabad in 2005. He is actively involved in recruiting jihadists online. His name was taken on record by the Delhi Police a few months ago when several terrorists of the Pune ISIS module were arrested.

Rameshwaram Café blast

The IED blast in the popular eatery Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru on March 1, 2024 injured 10 people. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) took over the case and arrested the two key accused, Taahaa and Shazib, from a lodge near Kolkata on April 12.