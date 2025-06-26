DK Shivakumar to become CM? Minister predicts ‘political upheaval’

The phrase “political upheaval in September” has once again gained prominence in Karnataka’s political circles. A prophecy originally floated by BJP leaders regarding a change in the Chief Ministership is now stirring discussions within the Congress-led government.

September will mark 2.5 years since Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assumed office. According to an internal power-sharing understanding within the Congress party, the post of Chief Minister is expected to rotate, making September a politically significant month. Adding fuel to the speculation, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna’s assertion that a political churn is inevitable has drawn intense curiosity.

What did Rajanna say?

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday (June 26), Minister Rajanna remarked that political power centres in the state have multiplied beyond count. “From 2013 to 2018, there was just one power centre, so CM Siddaramaiah did not face much pressure. But now, with many centres of power, complications have increased. A significant political development is certain to occur in September,” he declared.

His statement has sparked various interpretations and debates. One speculation revolves around whether Siddaramaiah will step down after completing 2.5 years in office. Another theory suggests Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar might either become Chief Minister or relinquish his current KPCC post — questions that have stirred public discussion.

No discrimination in fund allocation

Rajanna defended Siddaramaiah, stating that he has been touring the state and launching multiple development projects. “If the government had financial constraints, would it be able to undertake such development?” he questioned. While some legislators may be dissatisfied due to not receiving funds as per their demands, Rajanna clarified that there is no discrimination in allocation.

Burden from ‘Guarantee’ schemes

The financial strain on the government due to the implementation of ‘Guarantee’ schemes was acknowledged. Rajanna explained that funds are being allocated in line with available resources, without favouring either ruling or Opposition party members. “Grants are being issued for the development of all constituencies,” he said.

Regarding MLA BR Patil’s dissatisfaction with some ministers, Rajanna stated: “He should name them openly before the Chief Minister. People have flaws. If pointed out, there's room for correction. Otherwise, both ministers and MLAs act as if everything is fine.”

There were media reports about a conversation between Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s close aide Sarfaraz Khan and MLA Patil. Responding to this, Rajanna said, “I’m not saying what Patil said is false. He expressed his sentiments based on his experiences.”

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)