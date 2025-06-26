Karnataka Congress crisis: High command deploys crisis team

The Congress high command has taken serious note of the growing dissatisfaction among its own party MLAs in Karnataka, who have started making public statements against the Congress-led government in the state.

So far, five legislators have openly expressed discontent, particularly over the allocation of government grants. Sensing the possibility of this dissatisfaction escalating further, the high command has decided to step in and take control of the situation.

Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal are scheduled to visit the state on June 30.

One-on-one meetings likely

Sources indicate that the high command may hold one-on-one meetings with the disgruntled MLAs. Alongside this, discussions are underway about possibly convening a full meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

However, party strategists believe a large group meeting might lead to an open eruption of discontent. So they are leaning towards holding individual meetings with MLAs to defuse tensions more discreetly.

Surjewala to meet ministers

Surjewala is also expected to hold a separate meeting with the ministers of the Karnataka government. Many legislators have alleged that ministers are inaccessible and unresponsive. The meeting will reportedly aim to address these concerns and issue instructions to ministers to be more responsive to MLAs’ demands and the developmental needs in their constituencies.

CM begins meeting legislators

During a recent visit to Delhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with Surjewala and Venugopal and briefed them on the political situation in Karnataka. He reportedly promised them that he would speak directly to the dissatisfied MLAs.

Following his return from Delhi, the Chief Minister has begun holding individual discussions with concerned legislators to resolve their grievances.

Vocal critics

Two Congress MLAs, BR Patil and Raju Kage, have been especially vocal about their dissatisfaction.

BR Patil, the MLA from Aland and vice president of the State Planning Commission, alleged that 950 housing units were sanctioned by the Housing Department without the knowledge of legislators, and accused the department of corruption.

Raju Kage, the MLA from Kagwad and chairman of the Northwest Transport Corporation, expressed frustration over lack of fund releases despite project announcements made by the Chief Minister two years ago for his constituency. He even hinted at the possibility of resigning and said it was difficult to meet the KPCC President, adding to the chorus of complaints.

(This article first appeared in The Federal Karnataka)