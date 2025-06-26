'Media blowing up issue': Shivakumar rejects talk of Siddaramaiah losing grip over govt

Bengaluru, Jun 26 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar on Thursday rejected talks about CM Siddaramaiah losing control over the administration, amid disgruntlement within the ruling Congress in the state, with some party MLAs openly speaking against their own government's functioning.

He blamed the media for "blowing up" the issue.

"I don't know. I don't know about it. I have not heard about it. Whatever is there, my party's high command leaders will come. I'm also speaking to all of them. There is nothing in that. There is nothing to blow up (the issue)," Shivakumar said, responding to a question about whether Siddaramaiah was losing grip over the administration with several MLAs speaking openly against the government and him.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The CM has not lost control. He has not lost control over the administration. Nothing like that. You media are blowing up things." Congress' Aland MLA B R Patil has alleged bribery in the allotment of public housing under the Housing department. MLA Raju Kage, who represents the Kagwad assembly segment, has hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and the release of funds, while alleging that the administration had "completely collapsed".

Their open remarks have embarrassed the ruling Congress, with opposition BJP and JD(S) using it to target the government, accusing it of rampant corruption and demanding the resignation of Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday evening met Patil and Kage on his return from New Delhi, during which he reportedly assured to look into their grievances while asking them not to make public statements against the government.

The CM, during his Delhi visit, met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to reports, the party leadership had asked the CM to resolve the issues, take MLAs into confidence, and to ensure that no one makes statements against the government publicly. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)