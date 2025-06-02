Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub booked for smoking zone violations

Cricketer Virat Kohli’s Bengaluru pub and restaurant, One8 Commune, is under legal scrutiny for not having a designated smoking zone.

The Cubbon Park police have filed a suo motu case against the establishment under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Smoking law breach

The case was registered on Saturday (May 31) and was reportedly part of a special drive by the Bengaluru City Police aimed at preventing smoking-related violations.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA, which prohibit smoking in public places and prescribe penalties for violations.

The case was filed after a surprise inspection by the Cubbon Park police revealed that the pub, located on Kasturba Road, lacked a designated smoking zone as mandated by law.

Police crackdown

The police action was part of a city-wide special drive launched on May 29 to curb public smoking violations.

This development comes just days after the Karnataka government enacted stricter anti-tobacco laws, banning hookah bars entirely and raising the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

The FIR was registered against the manager and staff of the pub.

The state government’s Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Act, 2024, recently received the President’s assent.

Not the first offence

This is not the first time One8 Commune has run into legal trouble. In July 2024, the Bengaluru police booked the pub for operating beyond permissible hours, alleging it served customers until 1.30 am — beyond the permitted closing time of 1 am.

Further, in December 2024, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a notice to the establishment over alleged fire safety violations, including operating without implementing mandated fire safety measures or lack of a fire department clearance certificate. The notice followed after the management of the pub had allegedly failed to respond or take corrective action despite a previous letter.

Awareness campaigns

One8 Commune remains under scrutiny for repeated regulatory breaches, raising concerns about enforcement and accountability at celebrity-owned establishments.

In response to recent violations, authorities have launched an awareness campaign urging shopkeepers and commercial property owners to secure appropriate licenses from BBMP for tobacco-related trade and to ensure the presence of separate smoking zones.

Officials have also warned of strict action against those ignoring tobacco-related regulations. The COTPA law requires all restaurants and bars to maintain separate smoking areas to protect non-smokers in public spaces.