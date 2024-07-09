Bengaluru: FIR filed against Virat Kohli restaurant, 4 others for operating after 1 am





An FIR has been registered against the manager of One8 Commune, a restaurant co-owned by cricket star Virat Kohli, and four other establishments for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours, police said on Tuesday.

A special drive was conducted by the police on July 6, following complaints that many restaurants and pubs in central Bengaluru were operating beyond the stipulated closing time of 1 am.

According to the police, when a sub-inspector of Cubbon Park police station, who was on patrolling duty, reached One8 Commune at around 1.20 am, it was found that the manager was allegedly still operating the pub.

"After we received complaints that certain pubs and hotels were operating beyond the permitted time, a special drive was carried out on the night of July 6," a police officer said.

"Based on the violations found, we have registered an FIR against the manager of One8 Commune and four other establishments under the Karnataka Police Act for violation at Cubbon Park police station," he added.

The manager of One8 Commune was booked by the police for allegedly operating beyond permitted hours.

Kohli's favourite city

One8 Commune opened its pub and restaurant in Bengaluru in December 2023 after tasting success in its outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata. The pub in Bengaluru is located near the Chinnaswamy cricket stadium.

Kohli, during an interview, said he and his partners decided to open an outlet in Bengaluru because it was his favourite city and close to his heart.

After Bengaluru, One8 Commune has set up shop in Hyderabad as well.