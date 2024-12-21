Bengaluru: Virat Kohli's pub gets civic body notice for 'violating fire safety rules'

Virat Kohli's pub 'One8 Commune' located on upscale MG Road has received a civic body notice for allegedly violating fire safety rules.

The Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notice to cricketer Kohli's pub located on the sixth floor of a complex near the Chinnaswamy International Cricket Stadium.

According to an IANS report, the notice has been given since it has been functioning without a no-objection certificate from the fire department.

A notice has already been issued on November 29 on the complaints filed by social activists H M Venkatesh and Kunigal Narasimhamurthy, added the report.

The outlet owners did not respond to the earlier notice and the BBMP has now given a seven-day deadline. If they failed to respond with a clarification, legal action will be initiated against the pub, said the notice issued by BBMP Shanthinagar division.

Second notice

Kohli's pub has been in the centre of a controversy earlier too. In July, an FIR was registered againstOne8 Commune for operating past the 1 am deadline. The FIR stated that the establishment was open and serving customers at 1.20 am, and this went beyond the permissible time limit.

According to the complainant Venkatesh, many restaurants, bars, and pubs in high-rise buildings across Bengaluru are operating without any fire safety measures.

Fire accidents

This is how fire accidents in the past in Bengaluru led to significant loss of life and injuries. For example, in the Carlton Towers fire accident caused by a short circuit, people had to jump off the building to try and save their lives.

The BBMP and the fire department have conducted audits and identified several buildings that do not have proper fire safety measures.

They have issued rules stating that licenses should not be granted to such buildings, and operations should not be permitted on those premises but despite the rules violations continue, Ventesh said, the IANS report stated.