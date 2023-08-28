Suspecting infidelity, Bengaluru man kills live-in partner with pressure cooker

A 29-year-old man who killed his live-in partner in Bengaluru after suspecting that she was cheating on him has been arrested, police said.



Vaishnav allegedly assaulted Deva, 24, with a pressure cooker at their rented home at the MICO Layout on Saturday evening after a violent row, media reports said.

Both were from Kerala and had been living together in Bengaluru for about two years. They had been friends since college days and worked at a sales and marketing firm at Koramangala in the city.

The murder came to light when Deva's sister could not reach her on the phone and contacted a neighbour, who alerted the police.

The parents of both the man and the woman knew about their live-in relationship. They were also aware that their friendship had strained in recent times, triggering frequent quarrels.

On the run

Neighbours have confirmed that the couple often fought with each another.

"The woman's parents told me that the two had been fighting over the past several days. The family had tried to sort out the issue," Deputy Commissioner of Police CK Baba was quoted as saying in the media.

Vaishnav, who thought Deva was moving closer to another man, fled after committing the murder but was tracked down and arrested.