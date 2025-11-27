Kharge says will summon top Karnataka leaders to Delhi to resolve leadership dispute

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday (November 27) said he would call for a meeting of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in New Delhi to discuss the ongoing leadership issue in Karnataka.

He said the leaders would discuss the way forward and settle the issue to put an end to the "confusion".

Power tussle intensifies

The power struggle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculations about changing the chief minister. The issue has come to the forefront in Karnataka after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20, in the backdrop of an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023.

"After going to Delhi, I will call several important leaders and discuss. After the discussion, we will spell out how to proceed; thereby putting an end to the confusion," Kharge told reporters.

Meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Asked whether Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar would be called to Delhi, he said, “We should certainly call them and discuss the matter. We will call them, talk to them, and settle the issue. I will call everyone and discuss it, including Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. After speaking with all of them, a decision will be made,” he added.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah held a meeting with senior ministers and leaders considered close to him, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, HC Mahdevappa and K Venkatesh and KN Rajanna at his residence, according to official sources.

