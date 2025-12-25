Karnataka accident: Sleeper bus-truck collision kills 17 in Chitradurga
According to police, the bus collided head-on with a container lorry that jumped the road divider
At least 17 people were killed when a sleeper bus from Bengaluru to Gokarna caught fire near Chitradurga district in Karnataka in the early hours of Thursday (December 25).
What happened?
● A Seabird sleeper coach bus travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna was involved in a collision with a truck near Hiriyur
● Hiriyur falls on Bengaluru-Pune Highway (NH-48).
● Chitradurga is around 200 km away from Bengaluru. Hiriyur is around 160 km from Bengaluru.
● According to the bus operator, the truck lost control and hit the bus, its diesel tank ruptured, and the bus soon rapidly engulfed in flames.
● There were 32 passengers on board at the time of the accident.
● The injured have been admitted to the Hiriyur and Shira government hospitals.
● Three women (Milan, Kavita and Sandhya) have also been admitted to the Hiriyur hospital. They survived after bravely jumped out of the bus soon after the fire broke out.
● The bus driver, Rafiq, and conductor, Sadiq, survived.
“The container truck jumped over the divider and hit the bus. The lorry driver is dead. There were 32 people on the bus. We have 21 people injured in hospital, and we are looking for more people," police said.
Aditya, who was on the bus and is one of the survivors, was quoted as saying in the media, “I fell down after the accident, broke the glass and managed to get out. Many people were screaming, but by then the fire had engulfed the bus.”
Live Updates
- 25 Dec 2025 10:21 AM IST
DK Shivakumar expresses grief over deadly bus-truck collision near Hiriyuru
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the news of the bus-truck accident near Hiriyuru, involving a vehicle travelling from Bengaluru to Gokarna, in which several people were burned alive, was a severe shock.
He expressed his condolences to the families of those who died and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, adding that such tragedies should never recur.
- 25 Dec 2025 10:12 AM IST
Chitradurga crash: Bus driver says overspeeding truck crossed divider, hit bus
The driver of the bus that met with an accident, in which at least nine people were killed in this district on Thursday (December 25), said that he tried to control his vehicle on seeing the overspeeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but couldn't.
"The truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit. It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed of 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out," Rafiq, the bus driver who is undergoing treatment, told reporters.
He said, "I tried to control the bus, on seeing the vehicle approaching from the opposite direction. My bus even touched the other vehicle, which was moving next to us; I don't know what vehicle it was. But, couldn't (control)." Mohammed Sadiq, the cleaner of the bus who is also undergoing treatment with minor injuries, said he was thrown out of the bus due to the impact.
"The truck that was coming from the opposite direction directly rammed the diesel tank. I was in the front of the bus and was asleep when the accident occurred. Due to the impact of the accident, I was thrown out, breaking the glass of the bus," he said.
- 25 Dec 2025 9:57 AM IST
Deeply pained by loss of lives in Karnataka bus accident: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (December 25) extended her condolences to the families of those killed in a bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
"Deeply pained by the tragic bus fire incident in Chitradurga, Karnataka, which has led to the loss of lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a post on X.
At least nine people were killed when a sleeper bus burst into flames after it was hit by a speeding truck in Chitradurga district early Thursday. The bus was carrying 32 passengers and most of them were burnt alive, according to police.
- 25 Dec 2025 9:55 AM IST
Siddaramaiah expresses grief over Chitradurga accident, orders thorough investigation
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the tragic news of several passengers being burned alive in a horrific collision between a lorry and a bus near Chitradurga was deeply distressing. He said it was heartbreaking that the journey of those travelling to their villages for the Christmas holidays ended in such a tragedy.
The Chief Minister said a thorough investigation must be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for peace for the departed souls.
- 25 Dec 2025 9:46 AM IST
PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for kin of those killed in Chitradurga accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a mishap in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000.
- 25 Dec 2025 9:26 AM IST
Should sleeper buses be banned?
- 25 Dec 2025 9:16 AM IST
What preliminary probe says
"Our preliminary investigation hints that a diesel tanker might be involved in the accident," East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters.
"Our initial investigation shows that eight passengers and the truck driver have died. Of the 12 injured, nine have been shifted to Sira and three to Tumakuru. One of the critically burnt patients has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru," he added.